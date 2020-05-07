When does furlough end and how will it affect UK workers?

Furlough pay may soon be coming to an abrupt end in the UK.

Rishi Sunak is currently looking into winding down the furlough scheme as part of easing coronavirus lockdown measures.

But the move could have huge implications for the nation's workforce.

According to the British Chamber of Commerce, seven out of ten firms in the UK have furloughed staff to keep business afloat.

But when does furlough pay end and how will it affect Brits?

Here's everything you need to know...

When does furlough pay end?

The Chanellor is preparing to end furlough pay at the end of June, reports the Guardian.

It's believed the scheme will be wound down in phases, starting from July.

Currently, the government is paying 80 per cent of people's wages up to £2,500.

But from July, the state may pay just 60% of earnings and reduce the £2,500 limit to an undisclosed figure.

However, this is just one possible option he government is currently considering.

Other alternatives include allowing furloughed staff to return to work and be paid by their companies but with a contribution from the government.

According to the HMRC, 6.3 million Brits have been furloughed by 800,000 companies so far.

This has cost the public £8bn as of May 3 with costs spiralling further still.

Over three months , the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned the scheme could end up costing the taxpayer £42bn.

With more Brits are expected to be furloughed over coming weeks, the Treasury cannot afford the bill.

When will furlough pay changes be announced?

Boris Johnson will outline his plan to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Sunday (May 10).

It's expected that the Prime Minister will address furlough pay during his speech.

Rishi will then officially confirm when furlough pay will end in mid May.

"I’m working, as we speak, to figure out the most effective way to wind down the scheme and to ease people back into work in a measured way," the Chancellor said.

However, a final decision is yet to be reached by the Treasury.

How will ending furlough pay affect Brits?

Millions of hard-working Brits will sadly face redundancy depending on how the scheme ends.

Employers considering more than 100 staff redundancies are required to conduct a 45-day consultation process beforehand.

This is why the pressure is piling on Rishi to confirm plans by mid-May if furlough is to end in June.

Currently, four in five workers in the hospitality industry have been furloughed.

Once the scheme ends, up to 2 million people working in the sector are at risk of losing their jobs.

Kate Nicholls, head of UK Hospitality, called on the Chancellor to introduce changes slowly to avoid mass redundancies.

She told the Financial Times: "The sector will need time to reopen gradually and some staff will need to be furloughed as businesses get back up to speed."

The retail sector is also at significant risk with experts warning 150,000 jobs could be lost.

However, the Chancellor has spoken out to stressed that there will be no cliff-edge to the furlough scheme.

Rishi told ITV News: ""As some scenarios have suggested, we are potentially spending as much on the furlough scheme as we do on the NHS, for example.

"Clearly that is not a sustainable situation.

"To anyone anxious about this I want to reassure them."

Despite this, experts have warned that the UK is on verge of the worst recession in living memory.

When did furlough pay start?

Furlough pay can be backdated to March 1.

However, workers were not paid until April.

This is because the portal employers need to use to register their employees' furloughed status wasn't ready until last month.

What is the furlough scheme?

The furlough scheme was launched to help businesses avoid laying off staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the operation, 80% of workers' wages are paid up to a maximum of £2,5000 a month.

It is funded by the taxpayer.

Officially the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, it started on March 1 and is open to employers in the UK for three months.

It is open to any organisation with employees that started a PAYE payroll on or before February 28 this year.

Who can use the furlough scheme?

In the UK, any organisation with employees is able to apply.

This includes businesses and charities.

Organisations already receiving public funding to pay their staff are expect to continue doing so.

This means they should not put their employees using furlough cash.

What do employers need to do?

Employers first need to designate which employees are no longer able to do their jobs because of the government's coronavirus response.

They need to then tell the affected employees they are on furlough.

The next step is to submit information to HMRC, as outlined on the government's website, once the claim tool is up and running at the end of April.

