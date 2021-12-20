When does The Real Housewives of Jersey series 2 start on ITVBe? Who are the two new cast members?

Champers at the ready! The Real Housewives of Jersey is back for another season.

Fans of the show will be able to catch up with all the glamorous goings-on from the refined housewives from December 27.

The ladies are embracing all that Jersey has to offer, from its beautiful beaches to the glitzy gatherings for another year.

Which of The Real Housewives of Jersey are returning for series 2?

The housewives from the first series, PR supremo Tessa Hartmann, HR boss Ashley Cairney, former hotelier Kate Taylor, property tycoon Margaret Thompson and model Mia Ledbury are all set to return. And they are promising fun, drama, conflict and, of course, glamour.

What did the housewives say about this series?

Speaking about what to expect from the new series Tessa Hartmann CBE said: “This season was quite a different experience for me.

“It was like I had walked onto the set of Mean Girls, where the cast of housewives could have been split into the Queen Bees and Wannabes.”

Ashley Cairney revealed she was expecting during filming: “This season I was pregnant with my third child and the cameras followed me on that special journey even when my health took a nosedive. When you’re pregnant people love to say “put your feet up” but I’m afraid my life doesn’t work like that.”

A filming high for Kate Taylor was discovering she was good at clay pigeon shooting.

She revealed: “I did realise I was an amazing shot at clay pigeon shooting – I only missed two.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Taylor (@katetaylor_official) And Margaret Thompson admitted to arguing a lot with the cast members, she said: “You can look forward to seeing quite a lot of me as unfortunately I am embroiled in a lot of arguments this season.” Margaret promises lots of arguments in series 2 of RHO Jersey (Credit: ITVBe) Mia Ledbury, meanwhile, confirms that the housewives take a trip to London and it proves to be explosive. She said: “I plan a fun (and ultimately explosive!) trip away to London for the girls but I have an ulterior motive!” Model Mia organises a trip to London for the housewives (Credit: ITVBe)

Who are the new cast members?

TV viewers will notice a couple of changes from the last series. Fashionista Jane Rayer and natural health practitioner Hedi Green are not returning. But two new faces – Sarah Courtnay and Karen Loderick-Peace – have been added to the mix.

Speaking about joining the famous cast, new housewife Sarah Courtnay said: “The whole thing is kind of crazy, but you’re only here once, so I thought why the hell not join?”

Karen Loderick-Peace revealed: “I think they all did really well in series 1. I was keen to meet Kate Taylor because I thought she was hilarious on-screen.”

New face Karen Loderick-Peace joins the RHOJersey cast (Credit: ITV)

The RHO Jersey first hit our screens in 2020 and became an instant hit with fans. It is part of The Real Housewives franchise that began in 2006 in Orange County, California.

The series gives an insight into the glitzy world of affluent housewives. It made its way to the UK in 2015 with the Real Housewives of Cheshire.

When can you watch the new series?

The 10-part reality show will air on Monday, 27 December at 9pm on ITVBe.

The entire series will be available to binge your way through on the ITV Hub from 7am the same day.

