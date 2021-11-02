I’m A Celebrity start date ‘revealed’ as Ant and Dec to return to Wales castle

It’s November so it’s officially time to start getting excited about I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Even more excitingly, the start date of the latest series has apparently been revealed – and there isn’t long to wait at all.

Ant and Dec will be back on screens soon as the I’m A Celeb start date is revealed (Credit: ITV)

When does I’m A Celebrity 2021 start?

According to The Sun, the date to mark on your calendars is Sunday, November 21.

For the second year, the ITV show is coming from Gwrych Castle in Wales, due to the ongoing pandemic.

That’s less than three weeks away.

The series will be set at Gwrych Castle in Wales for the second year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who’s doing I’m A Celeb?

This year’s line-up looks set to include soap stars Adam Woodyatt, best known as Ian Beale in EastEnders, and Simon Gregson, Corrie’s Steve McDonald.

GMB host Richard Madeley and Loose Women‘s Frankie Bridge are reportedly flying the flag for ITV Daytime.

There’s also been a flurry of bets on Louise Redknapp heading to the spooky castle, following ex-husband Jamie’s surprise wedding to pregnant partner Frida.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star, Arlene Phillips, is tipped to take part.

Other names in the mix include Love Island’s Maura Higgins, TV presenter Louise Minchin and The One Show’s Matt Baker.

And rapper Naughty Boy is expected to make an appearance after having to pull out last year.

The music star – whose real name is Shahid Khan – was apparently replaced at the last minute by DJ Jordan North, who ended up as runner-up.

A source revealed: “Shahid is really excited to go into the castle and is up for the challenge.

“He loves his creature comforts, so he knows it will be a tough gig. He has a lot of personality so he’s hoping this will be a good platform for him.

“Producers hope that around the campfire he will spill on all the pop stars he’s worked with.”

Is I’m A Celebrity in Wales again?

The celebrities will need to quarantine for two weeks before the show, which is hosted by Ant and Dec. This is expected to stop the show lurching into chaos over vaccinations, like Strictly.

The series has been much-promoted on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Last year’s show was in jeopardy as the Covid-19 pandemic raged and it was impossible to film in its usually home of Australia.

Eventually it was announced that it would move to the UK for the first time since its 2002 launch.

The series, which was won by Giovanna Fletcher, was the second most watched in the show’s history.

