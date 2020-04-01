When does furlough pay start? UK rules explained

People all over the UK will be wondering: when does furlough pay start?

New Chancellor Rishi Sunak made history when he announced the government would be paying the wages of millions of Brits on furlough in the coronavirus pandemic.

While 'furlough' was not a commonly used word in the UK before now, it entered the mainstream vocabulary as the government outlined its efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the outbreak.

When does furlough pay start? (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

According to the government's definition, it as an arrangement in which a worker remains employed but does not undertake any work or receive pay from their employer.

The idea is that while they have effectively ceased working for their employer, the worker is only temporarily laid off and can at some point return to their job.

When does furlough pay start?

The good news for workers is that furlough pay will backdate to March 1.

Furlough pay can be back dated to March 1 (Credit: Pixabay)

But the portal employers will use to register their employees' furloughed status is not expected to be ready until the end of April, meaning UK workers will not be paid until then.

What are people saying?

A number of people have taken to Twitter to ask when and how their furlough pay will come through.

One said: "The info given about furlough is so grey area it's hard to know what precautions to take... We don't know when we will get paid."

Another tweeted: "My partner has just been made a furlough worker. He has been told he will get 80 per cent of his current salary, but not when this will be paid. Will it be a lump sum in June or paid on normal pay days?"

A third wrote: "My employer has said they don’t have the short term money flow for furlough but is it possible I could get paid in one payment (backdated) when the government pay out?"

What is the furlough scheme?

Officially the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, it started on March 1 and is open to employers in the UK for at least the next three months.

Employers whose operations have had to close down temporarily because of the pandemic will be able to claim 80 per cent of their employees' wages, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

It is open to any organisation with employees that started a PAYE payroll on or before February 28 this year.

Who can use the government's furlough scheme?

In the UK, any organisation with employees is able to apply. This includes businesses and charities.

The government expects organisations receiving public funding to pay their staff to continue doing so, meaning they should not put their employees on furlough.

What do employers need to do?

Employers won't be able to use the claim tool until the end of April (Credit: Pixabay)

Employers first need to designate which employees are no longer able to do their jobs because of the government's coronavirus response.

They need to then tell the affected employees they are on furlough.

The next step is to submit information to HMRC, as outlined on the government's website, once the claim tool is up and running at the end of April.

