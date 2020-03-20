When will coronavirus end? Latest news in the UK

Many Brits are wondering when coronavirus will end as the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the flu-like COVID-19 continues to climb.

With demographics like the elderly and those with underlying health conditions being at a heightened risk, and with the pandemic continuing to squeeze industries and impact jobs, Brits are desperate to know when life will return to normal.

When will coronavirus end?

Coronavirus could start to end in three months' time, according to Boris Johnson.

In his latest Downing Street briefing, the prime minister said with some confidence that the country could "turn the tide" against the coronavirus outbreak in as little as three months' time.

In his speech, he told gathered reporters: "I believe that a combination of the measures that we're asking the public to take and better testing, scientific progress, will enable us to get on top of it within the next 12 weeks and turn the tide.

"I cannot stand here and tell you that by the end of June that we will be on the downward slope. It's possible but I simply can't say that that's for certain."

Boris said further in the daily briefing: "We don't know how long this thing will go on for. But what I can say is that this is going to be finite."

Will coronavirus come back?

Mark Woolhouse, University of Edinburgh-based infectious disease epidemiology professor, said, as reported by the BBC: "We do have a big problem in what the exit strategy is and how we get out of this. It's not just the UK, no country has an exit strategy."

We don't know how long this thing will go on for.

In the short term, the UK's strategy is to get the number of new cases down as much as possible so hospitals are not overwhelmed.

Coronavirus could start to die in just three months' time (Credit: Jeff Moore / SplashNews.com)

Some of the strict anti-coronavirus measures currently in place could be lifted for a time, but a fresh round of restrictions would be needed when the number of cases rises again.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK's Chief Scientific Adviser, has said it is "not possible" to put "absolute timelines on things".

Some think coronavirus might technically never end, as it could become a cyclical concern like the seasonal cold and flu.

