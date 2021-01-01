The most popular baby names of 2020 have been revealed, and there are some surprises.

Searched-for baby names are often an indicator as to which might be popular in the coming months and year ahead.

So it’s move over Gary and Steve, and Tracy and Jennifer… this year’s most-searched-for names are a surprising bunch!

Potential parents searched for new names in 2020 (Credit: Pexels)

The most popular baby names in 2020

The website Nameberry shared its most-searched baby names for the year.

And the big news is that Olivia, which has come top four years in a row, has been displaced.

The most-searched-for name for baby girls? Luna.

Yes, the Harry Potter-inspired moniker looks set to appear on many more birth certificates in the coming 12 months, if this list is anything to go by.

As for the boys, Milo remains the top-searched-for name for the fourth year in a row.

There’s a new name at the top for girls (Credit: Pexels)

What were the most popular baby names when it came to the girls?

Here are the top 10 most-search-for female baby names, according to Nameberry users.

1. Luna

2. Maeve

3. Aurora

4. Isla

5. Ave

6. Eleanor

7 Ophelia

8. Olivia

9. Aurelia

10. Eloise

Other names that appear in the top 20 include Freya, Charlotte, Hazel, Iris and Ivy.

Who’s at the top for the boys? (Credit: Pexels)

What were the most popular boys’ names?

When it comes to the boys’ names, there’s a familiar name at the top.

1. Milo

2. Atticus

3. Asher

4. Silas

5. Leo

6. Arlo

7. Theodore

8. Oliver

9. Felix

10. Jasper

Other names in the top 20 include Levi, Finn, Oscar, Kai and Jude.

What else did the website say?

The website also said that girls’ names were popular searches than boys’ names.

Out of the entire top 50 (girls and boys’ names combined), 41 were female and nine were male.

Nameberry also notes that boys’ name ending in ‘o’ are the most popular.

