Many Brits are still suffering from COVID symptoms months after contracting the virus.

A Public Health England study concludes that people who have already had the virus have a “90% chance” of avoiding it in the coming months.

However, some still experience the physical effects of the virus long after suffering from the bug.

So how do you know if you’ve had the virus, and what are the signs to look out for?

Studies conclude long-lasting symptoms still exist in some people (Credit: Pexels)

What are the COVID symptoms?

With the COVID vaccine rolling out across the country, the study also looked at immunity and symptoms of those who contracted the virus.

The Mirror also reports that this number fell to 83% when asymptomatic people were taken into account.

However, Professor Susan Hopkins from Public Health England issued a warning to those who may have had the virus.

“Even if you believe you already had the disease and are protected, you can be reassured it is highly unlikely you will develop severe infections.

I had lots of dizzy spells, I’ve never had vertigo before this, and oh the brain fog – in a job where you have to be razor sharp, my short-term memory is shot to pieces.

“But there is still a risk that you could acquire an infection and transmit to others.”

Some people who suffered mild-to-severe symptoms, however, still experience strange physical and long-lasting physical effects.

Brain fog and fatigue are some of the ongoing symptoms (Credit: Pexels)

COVID symptoms: Memory loss and ‘brain fog’

Many who have caught and since recovered from COVID report a loss of memory and “brain fog”.

This manifests itself in difficulty concentrating and thinking clearly.

Labour MP Andrew Gwynne said he caught the bug in March 2020 and still feels the effects today.

“I had lots of dizzy spells, I’ve never had vertigo before this, and oh the brain fog – in a job where you have to be razor sharp, my short-term memory is shot to pieces,” he said.

One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that dont get on the official PHE list – such as skin rashes.

COVID tongue

King’s College epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector says that changes in the texture of the tongue could be a sign of COVID infection.

Pain, discolouration, swelling or a strange texture of the tongue are symptoms now being reported.

He tweeted: “Seeing increasing numbers of COVID tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home!”

Headache could be one of the red flags (Credit: Pexels)

Stomach ache and/or diarrhoea

An American study found that some coronavirus patients have reported stomach aches and diarrhoea weeks after contracting the bug.

Eye infections

Doctors have warned that eye infections could be another sign of post-COVID infection.

One doctor in the US says that eye infections are the “single most important” sign that people have the virus.

Other symptoms

A raft of other symptoms have also been reported by those who have battled the bug.

Laboured breathing is one, while hair loss has also been reported.

Trouble sleeping and general anxiety and changes in hearing and tinnitus are also key things to look out for.

As ever, if you’re worried about any of these symptoms telephone 119 or your local doctor for advice.

