Covid freedom passports allowing those testing negative to freely go to work and pubs are reportedly being developed.

According to new reports, the government has handed over contracts to start the process on the app.

The system would allow Brits to prove they have tested negative for coronavirus with a simple QR code on their phone.

How will Covid freedom passports work?

Before entering a venue, a QR code must be displayed to show proof of a negative Covid test.

A person could be refused entry if they fail to provide a recent test.

It’s not yet known how those without a smartphone will be able to access the “digital passport”.

According to a Department of Health source, no decision had been made on the introduction of the passport.

The source told the Daily Mail: “It is about looking at ways we could use this in future. It is looking at whether it would be possible.

“There are no plans to introduce immunity passports.”

What’s the latest on coronavirus?

The news follows shortly after Boris Johnson revealed Tier 4 restrictions “could last until Easter”.

The Prime Minister refused to rule out the suggestion earlier this week.

His spokesperson said: “We will obviously continue to keep the latest scientific data and transmission rate of the virus under review.

“We obviously won’t keep these rules in place any longer than is necessary, but it’s important (we) continue to look at the scientific data and evidence in order to inform our (decisions).

“But would stress the important thing is for people to follow the rules.”

