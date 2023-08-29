Westlife’s Nicky Byrne congratulated by bandmates as he announces wedding news

Westlife star Nicky Byrne has been flooded with well wishes after renewing his wedding vows with wife Georgina.

The singer took to Instagram to announce the happy news that he and Georgina said “I do” again after 20 years of marriage. “Summer House Party and we tied the knot again!! #VowRenewal #Family&Friends #GreatFun #20YearsOn,” he wrote.

The pair enjoyed a quiet ceremony at their home in Dublin. Nicky looked smart in a black suit and trainers, while Georgina wore a stunning white mini dress and silver heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta)

Westlife star Nicky Bryne congratulated by bandmates

Nicky’s bandmates were quick to congratulate the loved-up couple, with Kian Egan writing: “So amazing guys xxx.” Mark Feehily added: “Congrats guys looks lovely!”

Other celebrity pals also left messages beneath the post. JLS star JB Gill wrote: “Cuuuuute! Congrats guys,” while S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara said: “Ahhh this is lovely congratulations again.”

Summer House Party and we tied the knot again!!

Nicky and Georgina first met when they were 12 years old. The childhood sweethearts originally tied the knot in France in August 2003.

Names including Nadine Coyle, Ronan Keating, Kimberley Walsh, Kerry Katona, Louis Walsh and Yvonne Connolly were in attendance on the day.

Nicky Byrne’s Westlife bandmates sent their congratulations after he renewed his wedding vows (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebrating 20 years of marriage

Earlier this month, Nicky celebrated two decades of marriage as he shared a sweet montage video on Instagram.

It showed the newlyweds leaving the church followed by Boyzone star Ronan singing I Love The Way You Love Me. A string of recent photos were also included, which showed the pair celebrating their anniversary while out for dinner.

“20 years ago today 9/8/03,” he captioned the post. “We had the most amazing day with friends and family. Happy 20th Anniversary @georginaahernbyrne.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta)

His followers took to the comment section to congratulate them on their milestone. “Happy 20th anniversary to you incredibly beautiful couple! I hope you both had the most magical day 20 years goes by in a flash but the love between you two remains stronger than ever,” one wrote.

Another said: “20 years of wedded bliss…” Meanwhile, someone else joked: “I remember crying on this day because I realised my chance I had (never had) of marrying you had gone!!! I’m now 33 and laugh at my younger 13 year old self.”

Nicky and Georgia are parents to twin boys Rocco and Jay, 16, and nine-year-old daughter Gia.

Read more: Fans distraught as Westlife star shares devastating news ahead of urgent surgery

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.