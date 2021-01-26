Weather update: Met Office warns of ‘wintry outbreaks’ and ‘significant snowfall’

Snow is forecast for much of the UK in the coming weeks, with weather warnings revealing travel could be disrupted.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning on Tuesday (January 26) for most of Manchester and parts of Cheshire, stretching right up through Lancashire, the Yorkshire Dales, Lake District and most of southern and central Scotland.

The Met Office has forecast more snow for the UK (Credit: Matt Seymor/ Unsplash)

What has the Met Office said about the snow forecast?

On its website, the weather service said that snow on hills could bring some disruption to travel.

It explained: “Hill snow may lead to some travel disruption, the most prolonged hill snow coming north of the Central Belt in Scotland.

Read more: Lockdown update: Pubs and restaurants could open in April as part of new ‘halfway house’ lockdown

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Yellow weather warnings in place on Tuesday (Credit: Met Office)

For Tuesday, experts predicted rain over south and central Scotland with snow accumulating on hills, and while it would feel cold for many, areas in the west would feel milder.

Tonight, the Met Office said rain will clear eastwards although the night will remain cloudy, bringing some light rain and drizzle.

North Scotland, it said, would be drier and colder than the rest of the UK.

Similarly, Wednesday will also bring rainy conditions, particularly in the south west in the afternoon.

A wet week, with potential for ‘significant snowfall’ (Credit: Met Office)

Thursday has potential for ‘significant snowfall’

Later this week, though, Brits can expect more snow, with “significant” snowfall likely on Thursday, according to the Met Office.

It said of the snow forecast: “Across central areas, there is potential for some significant snowfall during Thursday.”

Looking ahead to the start of February as the national lockdown continues, the weather service revealed that “unsettled conditions” will characterise the first week of the new month.

There is potential for some significant snowfall during Thursday.

Low pressure, it said, will probably “bring changeable weather to most of the country”, which includes rain, showers and “strong winds”.

February could being wintry outbreaks (Credit: Bryony Elena/ Unsplash)

Wintry outbreaks in February

It expects to see mild winds for most of the start of February, but “occasional colder northerly winds” are a possibility – and will bring a chance of more snow.

However, the Met Office said most snow will likely be in “far northern parts”.

Read more: Prime Minister Piers Morgan: GMB star declares he will run for PM if Brits want him

Current signals for the middle of February, it said, indicate that high pressure could be on its way – leading to cold northerly winds, colder-than-average temperatures and outbreaks of wintry weather.

⚠️Yellow Warning updated ⚠️ #Snow across parts of Scotland, northern England and the Midlands Tuesday 1100 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/lpi0RMJgCb — Met Office (@metoffice) January 26, 2021

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.