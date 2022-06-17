The weather in the UK is set to reach scorching new heights today (Friday, June 17) – with some areas of the country set for a 34˚C heatwave.

However, it’s not all good news, with thunderstorms reportedly on the horizon.

The UK is set for another heatwave as the sunny weather continues (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Weather in the UK

Brits will be overjoyed to learn that the UK is set to be hit by another heatwave this weekend.

Those living in London and East Anglia are set to enjoy temperatures of up to 34˚C today.

Read more: Hot UK weather warning issued as temperatures to hit 30s on Friday

The 34˚C temperature makes this the hottest day of the year so far in the UK.

Away from the capital and the South East, temperatures of 27˚C-30˚C can be expected across most of Wales and England.

With temperatures being so hot, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Heat-Health alert for London, the South East, and the East of England.

Temperatures will soar to 34˚C (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scorching weather in the UK

If the temperature does reach 34˚C today, it will only be the fourth time it has happened since the 1960s.

The other times this happened were in 1976, 2017, and 2019.

However, the heatwave isn’t going to be lasting much longer in the UK.

There may even be thunder.

“It is very unusual for us to have temperatures of 34˚C in the month of June,” a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

They then went on to say that after today, temperatures will drop to the mid-20s.

“On Saturday it will be quite a bit cooler, with temperatures in the mid to high 20s in the south and London,” they said.

The weather is set to take a turn over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thunderstorms to come?

The bad news keeps coming though, with the Met Office stating that some areas of the UK could experience thunderstorms.

“Sunday there will be some showery rain with average temperatures in the high teens before standard weather for the time of year returns next week when there may even be thunder with temperatures in the mid-teens or low 20s,” they said.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Jason Kelly, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is unusual for temperatures to exceed these values in June.”

He then continued, saying: “Some areas may see warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20°Cs overnight, especially in urban areas such as London.”

Conditions are expected to return to “normal” June levels next week.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.