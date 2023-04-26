The UK weather forecast has indicated that the country is set for snow, with temperatures set to plummet to -7C.

Forecasters are predicting a cold day for many parts of the country today (Wednesday, April 26).

UK weather forecast predicts snow

Some areas of the UK are going to be hit with snow today, it has been forecasted.

Parts of the country are going to see snow and thunderstorms, as a -7C cold snap continues.

However, it’s good news for those in most of England and Wales. The “wintry showers” are only expected to be happening in the North East.

Scotland was hit the hardest this morning. Temperatures plummeted to -7C in the north of the country.

UK weather forecast: Temperatures to plummet

The UK weather forecast for today reads: “Wintry showers continuing across the far North East. Scattered showers developing across Scotland and northern England.”

“Cloudy with patchy rain for the far South West and West but most parts dry with intermittent weak sunshine.”

Additionally, the mercury is going to be remaining at levels that are “slightly below average” throughout today.

Scotland can expect some potential snow tonight too. Additionally, the Met is predicting that South Wales and the South West will experience some rain. There will also be some isolated frost in some areas too.

Rain to come?

Wintry showers are going to be continuing into tomorrow (Thursday, April 27) in the far north and Scotland.

However, forecasters have claimed that “bands of rain” will then “spill eastwards” later tomorrow.

The weather forecast reads: “Heavy rain in the South clearing away East. Cloudy with rain at times in the North. Becoming warmer away from the far North with sunny spells but also heavy showers.”

“It’s rather cold out there at the moment thanks to these Northerly winds,” Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said.

“Some rural parts in the Highlands could see temperatures similar to those we saw last night, down to -6C or -7C,” he then said.

Better wrap up warm if you’re in Scotland then!

