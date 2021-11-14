Weather forecast: Snow heading to the UK with temperatures plummeting to -7 in some areas

Snow could be on the way to the UK next week as temperatures fall across the country, weather forecasters predict.

Reportedly a three-day flurry will move in from today (Sunday November 14).

Furthermore, it is claimed that as much as 2.5cm of snow could fall each day.

Snow can cause hazardous conditions for for drivers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When will it snow in the UK?

Although the weather conditions will be ‘moving in’ imminently, it seems that snowflakes won’t fall until later in the week.

Referring to WXCharts, the 72-hour flurry of snow could blanket the country from November 21.

Scotland is expected to experience the heaviest snowfall. And weather experts forecast a 40 per cent chance of snow in the north of England.

East Anglia, Wales and the south of the England are also expected to see snowy conditions.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tyler Ros told the Express: “The threat for snow between November 17-22 looks to be around normal for the time of the year, which is any accumulating snow is likely to occur in the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland.”

Get ready to wrap up warm when you head out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Icy plunge’

Additionally, it looks set to get bitterly cold in the second half of November.

Reports indicate temperatures could fall to between -7C and -11C around the time the snow falls.

Things are about to get even colder.

And bookies reckon 2021 could see the coldest November on record, with Ladbrokes cutting odds from 7/4 to 6/4.

Spokesperson Alex Apati said: “Things are about to get even colder, so much so that we could now be in for a record-breaking month on the weather front.”

Temperatures could fall as low as -11C (Credit: Pexels)

Weather for Sunday and Monday

But ahead of the expected wintry weather, today (Sunday November 14) and tomorrow (Monday November 15) will be mostly dry.

High pressure influences the weather across the UK over the next few days, holding any more changeable weather across the north But high pressure doesn’t mean wall to wall sunshine! The south will often be cloudy and with light winds there is a risk of some dense morning fog 🌫️ pic.twitter.com/w9iE9QPYB7 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 14, 2021

The BBC believes rain is expected to appear in Scotland and norther Ireland, and mist and fog may develop elsewhere.

It will also be a misty morning on Monday in the south of England but later on with be mostly dry.

There might be patches of rain showing up in the north of England and Wales and cloudy spells in other parts of the UK.

