Weather forecast: Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend ‘could be a washout’

The weather forecast for the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend is not encouraging, with suggestions it ‘could be a washout’.

That’s according to some reports out there – but there is positive news to be found about the upcoming weather, too.

As although some news outlets are predicting rain may dampen Jubilee celebrations, others are hopeful conditions may be better than some indications suggest.

Will it rain? (Credit: Met Office – Weather YouTube)

Weather forecast for the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend

The Mirror reports “heavy rain” could be on the way, despite acknowledging previous claims about glorious UK weather for the extended Bank Holiday.

The news outlet quotes the Met Office’s Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer as saying conditions can be changeable.

However, it looks as if showers may be around on Thursday.

Read more: The Queen ‘enjoying break away days before Jubilee celebrations’

The expert said: “After a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to return back to around average through the week. What we’re keeping an eye on for the latter part of the week is how far north this plume of warm air comes.

The potential for outbreaks of heavy rain in places.

“This brings the potential for outbreaks of heavy rain in places.

“There’s still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee Weekend forecast. On balance, it looks like after a showery start, though still fine in places. High pressure will attempt to build from the west bringing more settled and drier weather, at least for some.”

Will it be clear skies when some royal fans get their Union Jack bunting out? (Credit: unsplash.com)

‘Quite a bit of uncertainty’

Over on the MailOnline, however, the weather forecast for the Jubilee holiday is more upbeat.

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles also indicated conditions are not set for Thursday onwards.

“The forecast for the Jubilee weekend itself is still subject to quite a bit of uncertainty,” he said.

But anyone planning to attend a street party may have greater need for sunglasses rather than a brolly.

Read more: Feast like royals this Platinum Jubilee with a special 7m sandwich from Subway

Nonetheless, following a chilly May, temperatures may not exceed the June average of 19C by much.

Mr Miles added: “It’s too early for specifics about the temperatures but you would be looking at nowhere being above the very low 20s Celsius.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.