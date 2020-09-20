Wayne Rooney made a quip about his sex life with wife Coleen at a Soccer Aid party, it has been reported.

It’s been claimed the footballer joked about his “lack of sex life” with wife Coleen Rooney at the do.

It is also claimed the remark became hot gossip at the event earlier this month.

The ex Manchester United star was “drinking red wine” when he allegedly made the comment.

What did Wayne Rooney say about Coleen?

According to The Sun, 34-year-old Wayne was overheard joking “he had not had sex for ages” by a TV runner.

And an unnamed insider also reportedly told how the socially-distanced bash at Mottram Hall hotel, Cheshire, had already begun when Wayne turned up.

She heard Wayne say he had not had sex for ages. She said she was unsure if he was joking or not but he probably was.

It is believed around 70 people were in attendance.

The source said: “He was very relaxed. One of the runners chatted to him and then went around saying she heard Wayne say he had not had sex for ages.”

They added: “She said she was unsure if he was joking or not but he probably was.”

How has Coleen Rooney reacted?

Today (September 20) Coleen shared images from her parents’ wedding anniversary party on Instagram but made no other reaction to the report.

ED! has approached representatives for Wayne and Coleen for comment.

Derby player-coach Wayne failed to steer his Soccer Aid team to victory for the charity match.

His England side lost to a Rest of the World after a penalty shootout.

The game aired on ITV on the evening of Sunday, September 6.

Meanwhile, the fallout from last year’s spat between Coleen and Rebekah Vardy continues.

Piers Morgan warns Coleen and Rebekah

Piers Morgan, who is pals with both Coleen and Rebekah, recently warned their ‘Wagatha Christie’ legal action could affect both badly.

He pointed out secrets could be “spilled out” in their court battle, a situation he said he found “sad”.

Last month, it was reported that Coleen is ‘not worried at all’ by the legal moves back and forth to sue her for libel.

Coleen reportedly thinks Rebekah is trying to speed up proceeding to avoid truths about herself being unearthed.

A source told The Sun: “Coleen remains confident that she has an extremely strong case.”

They added: “Her lawyers specialise in investigative law and they are going through every form of communication between the two and between Becky and others since before Coleen started planting Instagram stories.”

