Wayne Rooney fumes as he’s forced to self-isolate despite negative coronavirus test

Wayne Rooney has revealed he is “angry and disappointed” after being forced to self-isolate – despite testing negative for coronavirus.

The professional footballer, 34, was given the all-clear after being in contact with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite being “delighted” for his family, Wayne took to social media to vent.

Wayne Rooney has been forced to self-isolate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Wayne Rooney say?

Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote: “Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus.

“Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for Derby County.”

Read more: Piers Morgan divides fans as he says Brits have no choice but to endure more lockdown

According to NHS guidelines, a person must self-isolate for 14 days if asked to by the NHS Test and Trace or the NHS COVID-19 app.

It comes after Wayne’s friend entered his home to deliver a watch, despite Test and Trace contacting him.

Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus. Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 19, 2020

What else has Wayne been up to?

Wayne’s coronavirus concerns comes weeks after the star was overheard making a quip about his sex life with wife Coleen at a Soccer Aid party.

The dad-of-four was believed to be “drinking red wine” when he allegedly made the comment.

According to The Sun, Wayne was overheard joking “he had not had sex for ages” by a TV runner.

The source said: “He was very relaxed.

The footballer will miss out on upcoming matches (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“One of the runners chatted to him and then went around saying she heard Wayne say he had not had sex for ages.”

They added: “She said she was unsure if he was joking or not but he probably was.”

Wayne and Coleen share sons Kai, 10, Klay, seven, and Kit, four, and Cass, two.

The couple tied the knot back in 2008, having celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in June.

Wayne said he was ‘angry and disappointed’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s happening with Coleen Rooney?

Coleen, 34, is currently being sued by fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy for libel.

The row started when Coleen accused Becky of leaking private information to journalists.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Coleen has reportedly told friends that she sees Rebekah’s latest move as a ruse.