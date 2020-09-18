Wayne Lineker – brother of ex-footballer Gary – has said he won’t apologise for a bizarre post about his dream girlfriend.

The nightclub boss, 58, is the younger brother of Match of the Day host Gary, 59.

They are said to be estranged.

Earlier this week, Wayne cause controversy when he posted a lengthy essay on his ideal woman.

Wayne Lineker – brother of Gary – posted a long list of criteria for a girlfriend (Credit: YouTube)

What did Wayne’s post say?

The post – in which Wayne listed extensive requirements for his next girlfriend – was met with much criticism, with many arguing his demands were outdated and even sexist.

Some of the demands were reasonable – such as they must accept his children and grandchildren.

However, things got pretty odd when he said she must be willing to cook and never watch “chick flicks” with him.

The post read: “You must be able to cook as I love cooking, especially Waitrose ready-made meals.”

Wayne also said his next love can only like certain music.

You must love the gym, health food and have body definition as I will have soon.

“House music and R&B lovers only. No heavy rock or pop music.”

His dream woman must be in good shape

And she must also be in good physical shape.

“You must love the gym, health food and have body definition as I will have soon,” he said.

Gary is thought to be estranged from his brother (Credit: Splash News)

She must also be “intelligent but not boring”.

Fans flooded the post with comments and one even went so far as to set up an account saying that Wayne had apologised.

However, the reality is, in fact, quite the opposite.

Wayne took a screenshot of the post and shared it to his own Instagram account and there’s no way he’s apologising for his dream girl post.

Wayne won’t apologise

He wrote: “Jeez whatever next!! Apparently I now have an apology page regarding my post the other day.

“Thing is here is that I ain’t sorry, it was a funny post and I’m proud of it. Was just banter #theend #iaintsorry #love.”

This isn’t the first time the nightclub mogul has come under fire.

He sparked outrage on Twitter back in August.

Here, a video circulated of him pushing his female staff into a swimming pool.

He was, perhaps jokingly, deciding which should be his next date.

Wayne told the camera: “It’s time to pick which Dream Doll I’m taking out on a date.”

As he decided, he pushed each girl he rejected into the swimming pool.

The winner was Love Island’s Katie Salmon. The pair walked off together arm-in-arm.

Twitter users accused Wayne of demeaning his female staff.

Boxer Stacey Copeland was one of the many Twitter users to comment on the video.

She tweeted: “Watching this video Wayne Lineker posted of himself choosing which ‘dream doll’ he’d be taking on a date, what does it make you think or feel?

“It makes me think that I’m glad I speak up on gender equality for both genders, because we can all do better than this. Your thoughts?”

Wayne lives the party lifestyle in Ibiza, where he owns Ocean Beach Club.

The pool club is known around the world as a top Ibiza hangout.

