Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens should be stripped of pension, demands London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Wayne Couzens, the murderer of Sarah Everard, should be stripped of his pension, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has demanded.

Couzens was sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole life order in 2021.

Sarah Everard was killed in 2021 (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Wayne Couzens still to receive pension?

In March 2021, Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman was kidnapped in South London.

Sarah was raped and murdered by Wayne Couzens, an off-duty police officer.

Couzens was arrested a week later on suspicion of kidnapping Sarah.

When her remains were found in woodland in Kent, Couzens was charged with her kidnapping and her murder.

Couzens was sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole life order in September 2021.

Couzens is facing life in jail (Credit: Shuttershock)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan demands Couzens be stripped of pension

However, it has since been reported that Couzens is still set to receive his Civil Nuclear Constabulary job pension.

Couzens was in the role before he joined the Met Police.

It could see him receive as much as £4,000 a year.

Now, it has been reported that London Mayor Sadiq Khan has demanded that Couzens be stripped of his pension.

Mr. Khan previously successfully applied to the Home Office to deny him of his Met Police pension.

Now, he has written to Energy Secretary Grand Shapps for reassurance that Couzens will forfeit his seven years’ of the deferred pension.

Sadiq Khan has made demands (Credit: CoverImages.com)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan applies for Couzens to be stripped of pension

A spokesperson for Mr. Khan spoke to Sky News about the Mayor’s feelings towards Couzens receiving his pension.

“It will be totally unacceptable if Couzens remains entitled to a single penny of his pension,” they said.

“It would be very difficult for his victims and the wider public to comprehend,” they then added.

The spokesperson then went on to say that the rules would need tightening to ensure that anyone who commits crimes like Couzens did would have their publicly-funded pension removed ‘swiftly and in full’.

Current laws state that police officers forfeit their pension if they’re found guilty of a crime linked to their work as an officer.

Read more: Wayne Couzens: Why did he kill Sarah Everard, who is his wife and where is he now?

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.