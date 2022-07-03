Warwick Davis ‘living each day as if it’s his last’ following wife’s near-death battle

Warwick Davis and his wife have resolved to ‘never take life for granted’ after she was reportedly ‘close to death’ due to sepsis.

The Tenable host, 52, told how his family gathered at Sam’s hospital bedside, worrying she might not survive emergency surgery.

Doctors warned Warwick that mum-of-two Sam had every cell in her body ravaged by the infection.

And Harry Potter star Warwick was left shedding tears over her condition daily as she battled to recover.

Sam still feels the effects of sepsis. She pulled through after Warwick tended to her for three months following her op.

But now the couple ‘live each day as if their last’. And Warwick works with the UK Sepsis Trust to raise awareness of symptoms.

Warwick Davis and wife Sam, centre, with daughter Annabelle on the left and son Harrison on the right (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Sam, wife of Warwick Davis?

Warwick recalled to The Sun how Sam was unwell ahead of a family caravan holiday in 2019.

The actor and presenter told the tabloid his wife of 21 years put her symptoms down to fatigue.

However, she was soon unable to stand and drowsy, and hadn’t been to the toilet for 24 hours.

Willow star Warwick called a doctor and they recognised her symptoms, advising him to get her to A&E.

Sam’s diagnosis

An inflamed scar on Sam’s back from a recent spinal surgery was cause for concern.

The deadly A Streptococcus bacteria and meningitis infection were detected – and Sam’s family were warned she might not make it.

We never take life for granted now, living each day as if it were our last.

Sepsis affects 250,000 people in Britain every year, resulting in nearly 50,000 deaths.

Around 40 per cent are left with life-altering disabilities and symptoms which can lead to amputations.

Thankfully, Sam’s op was a success. But her recovery took months, with Star Wars actor Warwick helping with her antibiotics.

He reflected: “It’s so hard to see someone you love more than anything in the world fighting to stay alive without the strength to even roll over in bed.”

Warwick hosted Tenable on ITV since 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Warwick also admitted both he and Sam were traumatised by what happened to her.

But it means he “cherishes” every moment with her.

He explained: “I broke down every night thinking that this terrible illness that came out of nowhere might take my soulmate away from me.”

Warwick added: “We never take life for granted now, living each day as if it were our last.”

