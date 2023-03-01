Actor Warwick Davis has posted a rare photo of his son Harrison to celebrate his 20th birthday.

Warwick is best known for his roles in blockbuster franchises like Harry Potter and Star Wars.

He’s also a successful presenter and currently hosts game show Tenable.

Warwick Davis has two children, Harrison and Annabelle (Credit: Splash News)

“Proud” dad Warwick, 53, shared a gorgeous snap showing his smiling son on Twitter last night (Feb 28).

He wrote: “Happy 20th birthday to my amazing son, @HarrisonWDavis!

“The best stunt double any actor could wish for. I’m so proud of what you’ve achieved in your 20 years on this planet.”

Happy 20th birthday to my amazing son, @HarrisonWDavis! The best stunt double any actor could wish for. I’m so proud of what you’ve achieved in your 20 years on this planet. 😀 pic.twitter.com/lvXn2ZRPAk — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) February 28, 2023

He followed the heartfelt tribute with a smiling face emoji.

Harrison has truly followed in his dad’s footsteps, having appeared in some of the same franchises.

I’m so proud of what you’ve achieved in your 20 years on this planet.

He’s had roles in Harry Potter and Star Wars, as well as a role in kid’s TV show Moley, alongside the likes of Dame Julie Walters.

Warwick Davis and his family

As well as son Harrison, Warwick and wife Samantha have a daughter, Annabelle. And acting talent must run in the fmailt, because the 25-year-old recently bagged herself a job in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Annabelle, Warwick, Samantha and Harrison (Credit: Splash News)

Ever the supportive dad, Warwick tweeted about his daughter’s role, in which she plays a paralegal.

Posting on Twitter back in January, he shared a sweet message.

Warwick wrote: “Shout out to my daughter, Annabelle Davis who debuts in the British Soap, Hollyoaks tonight. Never seen the show but will be watching tonight!”

