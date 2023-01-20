Warwick Davis and his daughter Annabelle
Warwick Davis makes touching announcement as he celebrates daughter’s big news 

It’s clear acting runs in the Davis family!

By Joey Crutchley

Warwick Davis has made a touching tribute to his daughter Annabelle following her debut on Hollyoaks.

Best known for his roles in countless blockbuster franchises like Harry Potter and Star Wars, it’s clear that acting runs in the Davis family!

Annabelle, who shot to fame on the CBBC series The Dumping Ground, made her appearance on the Channel 4 soap earlier this week.

Warwick Davis and his daughter Annabelle
Warwick has paid tribute to his daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Warwick Davis gives shoutout to daughter amid Hollyoaks stint

The 25-year-old plays paralegal Lacey Lloyd, a “fiercely loyal and a great friend who brings the calm and common sense,” Hollyoaks said.

In the Chester-based soap, Lacy moves into a shared house with her influencer best friend Rayne, played by Jemma Donovan.

Romeo (Owen Warner), Prince (Malique Thompson Dwyer), and Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) are also living in the house.

Annabelle was born with Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED), a rare genetic form of dwarfism, and is believed to be the first Hollyoaks actor with dwarfism.

Warwick Davis' daughter Annabelle Davis on Hollyaoks
Annabelle made her debut earlier this week (Credit: Channel 4)

Warwick David makes cheeky dig at Hollyoaks

Specific details of Annabelle’s role and storyline are still being kept under wraps, but Warwick has given his daughter a sweet shoutout to celebrate the big moment of her career.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday (January 18), the Harry Potter star couldn’t help but make a cheeky dig at the soap.

“Shout out to my daughter, Annabelle Davis who debuts in the British Soap, Hollyoaks tonight. Never seen the show but will be watching tonight!” He said.

Fans of Warwick soon replied to his tweet praising Annabelle and her exciting new TV role.

Annabelle Davis, Warwick's daughter, on Hollyoaks
Annabelle plays Lacey on the Channel 4 show (Credit: Channel 4)

“You have a talented daughter Warwick,” one fan gushed.

Another added: “She has been fantastic so far and I for one can not wait to see more of her.”

“I haven’t watched in years but will watch it for Annabelle,” a third person tweeted.

A fourth fan proclaimed: “I watch Hollyoaks religiously I was absolutely buzzing to see Mims from Willow appear on my screen…. how have I just found out the amazing actress is your daughter?!”

