After winning the Wagatha Christie court case, Coleen Rooney is reportedly planning to force Rebekah Vardy back to court.

The pair’s recent Wagatha Christie case came to an end last week after months of back and force.

Following the result, Coleen is now allegedly planning to launch her own legal action following her win.

Coleen Rooney won the Wagatha Christie court battle (Credit: Cover Images)

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy back in court?

A source alleged to The Sun: “Coleen is going to take the next few days to reflect before discussing the next steps with her legal team.

“It is quite possible that could involve her own damages claim against Becky for misuse of private information and a breach of data protection laws.

“It is something that will definitely be considered. Coleen will be guided by the legal advice she is given — but after the judge’s remarks it is certainly a real possibility,” they claimed.

Meanwhile, Rebekah is facing a massive £3 million legal bill following her defeat in court.

Rebekah Vardy is believed to be planning a tell-all book about the Wagathie Christie incident (Credit: Cover Images)

Tell-all book to reveal juicy details

It’s believed that she is in talks to write a tell-all book about the entire incident.

According to reports, the book would cover her entire life story. However, it would feature a section devoted to her legal battle with Coleen.

A source told The Sun: “Several publishers are in negotiations with Becky’s team for this book which she’s already preparing to write.”

Rebekah previously shared that she had a book deal turned down in the past due to her then ongoing legal woes with Coleen.

She explained: “It was turned down in the wake of the post.

“No one wanted to be involved with anything that was potentially going to end up in a court case.”

