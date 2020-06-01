Vulnerable and elderly Brits can finally go outside today after shielding for 10 weeks

Vulnerable and elderly Brits who have been shielding indoors for the past 10 weeks are finally able to go outside today (June 1).

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick announced the news in the daily news conference yesterday.

He said the group of vulnerable Brits had made a "huge sacrifice" during the coronavirus lockdown.

The news was announced by Robert Jenrick (Credit: Sky News)

He added that he wanted to "express admiration" for their efforts.

From today, those over 70 and in the at-risk category are allowed to meet up with one person from another household.

Read more: Gemma Collins fans ask if her brother is single

The meeting must take place outside.

And social distancing measures must be adhered to.

It also means that, after weeks apart, grandparents can now finally see their grandchildren again.

Grandparents can finally see their grandchildren after 10 long weeks (Credit: Pexels)

The MP said the measures would "enable those shielding to see loved ones like children and grandchildren".

He added: "It's something many I know are aching to do."

"Only do what you are comfortable with"

Jenrick continued: "Having spent many weeks indoors, some will understandably be very cautious and concerned about going outdoors. You should only do what you are comfortable with."

Read more: Win £1,000 in our Grab A Grand competition

He added: "If the conditions become less favourable, our advice to those being asked to shield will unfortunately need to be tightened."

It will enable those shielding to see loved ones like children and grandchildren.

Jenrick concluded: "The government will continue to ensure that support is available to those who need it for as long as possible and for as long as people are advised to follow the shielding guidance."

He said that the new rules only apply to those living in England.

And they will be reviewed on June 15.

When Boris Johnson announced lockdown back in March, those in the vulnerable or at-risk category were told to self-isolate at home for 12 weeks.

Groups of six can also meet today

Also today, those not in the at-risk category have been given the green light to meet up in groups of six.

Those who have been shielding can finally head outside (Credit: Pexels)

The meetings have to be in the open air, but they can take place in private gardens.

The PM even said that Brits would be allowed to have barbecues with a small group of friends, as long as social distancing measures were in place.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.