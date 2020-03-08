Volunteers 'to be paid £3,500 to be infected with coronavirus' for new experiment

Volunteers are reportedly set to be injected with strains of coronavirus in a new experiment to try and find a vaccine to combat the worldwide epidemic.

Medical company Hvivo is apparently enlisting brave volunteers to be infected with mild strains of coronavirus in an east London hospital.

As originally reported in The Times, the move is part of a "race against time" to try and find a cure and vaccine against the killer virus.

The participants will reportedly be paid £3,500 each to participate in the daring tests, that will see each participant act as a human guinea pig and be isolated from friends and family for at least two weeks.

24 volunteers will partake in the medical tests (Image credit: Unsplash.com)

24 volunteers are expected to be infected with 0C43 and 229E strains of the virus - which are believed to be the mildest strains of the virus detected as of yet.

Hvivo's laboratory at Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in Whitechapel is where the tests are expected to take place.

Each participant will be kept in isolation and their diet will be carefully monitored. They will receive leading medical treatment from medical staff, who will treat them in full protective clothing and ventilators.

Their germs via sneezing into tissues will be collected as will their blood be regularly taken.

Over £1.53 billion has already been invested worldwide to try and find a vaccine for coronavirus, which in just a matter of months has already infected over 100,000 people and killed at least 3,660.

Coronavirus has already infected over 100,000 people worldwide (Image credit: Unsplash.com)

In the UK over 200 people have been confirmed to have been diagnosed with the illness, and two deaths have already been confirmed.

The most effected country in Europe so far is Italy, where there have been 230 recorded deaths and over 5,000 infected so far.

The Italian government has responded by placing 15 northern and central Italian providences under lockdown, essentially putting up to 16 million people into quarantine.

While the UK works on finding a potential vaccine, nowhere within the nation has yet to be under lockdown, but several companies are instructing their workers to work from home.

To date companies including Nike, Apple and Microsoft have all instructed their employees to work from home for the next few weeks.

