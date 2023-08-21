Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce new family addition in beautiful photos

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed a new addition to their family – in the form of an adorable puppy.

Vogue, who is mum to Theodore, four, Gigi, three, and one-year-old Otto with husband Spencer, announced the news on Instagram as she shared a string of beautiful snaps.

In the photos, Theodore and Gigi could be seen proudly holding the tiny pooch. Vogue also posted a video which showed the children meeting him for the first time.

“Our new addition!!!!” an excited Vogue captioned the post. “We have been looking for a rescue pup for a long time and found our beautiful Bertie from @manytearsrescue. They are the most amazing rescue centre and have been brilliant to deal with.” She added that their dog Winston was “in need of a pal” and that so far, Bertie has been “super chill”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

‘Our new addition’

Fans rushed to the comment section, with one writing: “Congratulations, soo cute & the children are so beautiful.” Another said: “So lovely that you went to a rescue place – lucky little doggie,” while a third added: “Super cute!”

We have been looking for a rescue pup for a long time and found our beautiful Bertie.

Vogue later shared a photo of former Made In Chelsea star Spencer cuddling Bertie on the sofa as she wrote on Instagram Stories: “We’re obsessed @manytearsrescue.”

Vogue on family life

The couple tied the knot in June 2018 after meeting on reality show The Jump the year prior.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are parents to three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The model and TV presenter previously opened up about motherhood, admitting: “We’re delighted now, but when you go from one to two you can kind of get yourself together a few weeks in, but when I went from two to three I did find it quite a big jump. I was struggling to be able to organise my time. I thought I’ll never get out the door ever again. it’s so full on, and then you eventually sort it out.”

She added to The Sun: “I don’t know if we’ll do four kids. They’re really really tiring.”

Spencer clears things up

It comes after Spencer was forced to clear up claims he was recently hospitalised after overdosing on coldsore tablets.

Spencer was forced to clear up claims he overdosed on coldsore tablets (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vogue reportedly joked on a podcast: “Spenny was hospitalised for two days because he is a little [blank] and he can’t handle it. I am not joking, I am not joking, I’m not. He overdosed on cold sore tablets and his liver function, because he did it for a full week, taking ten of these things and he said: ‘Oh they’re fine.’

“And he did it to me when I thought I felt a tingle. He said: ‘Darling take six of these and you’ll be fine.’ And you’re only meant to take two.”

Spencer later said: “For the avoidance of doubt… I’m still alive. Also I was hospitalised with a virus but overdose on cold sore stuff sounds more interesting I guess?”

Read more: M&S forced to hit back as Vogue Williams trolled over her appearance while modelling swimwear

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.