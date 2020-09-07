Vogue Williams has showcased her incredible bikini body with fans, just six weeks after giving birth to baby daughter Gigi.

The 34-year-old reality star flaunted her toned figure in a skimpy blue bikini on Instagram today (September 7).

Despite only welcoming her second child with husband Spencer Matthews in July, Vogue looked sensational as she showed off the results of her tanning range.

Vogue Matthews flaunted her post-baby body just six weeks after giving birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The video started with husband Spencer focusing the camera as she stood behind him.

As the former Made In Chelsea star moved to one side, Vogue unveiled her toned physique.

She then went on to apply a generous layer of her Bare by Vogue tan.

Alongside the clip, Vogue wrote: “This one is for all the new tanners and people who want to apply their tan better!

“@barebyvogue will give you a glow like you’re just back from holidays but application is key to looking bronzed.

“After some fake tan disasters in my life (a lot of them) I have finally mastered applying my tan… if you want any tips ask below and I’ll answer.”

What did fans say?

Fans rushed to compliment Vogue’s post-baby body.

One said: “Wow. Talk about snapping back into shape, you look amazing.”

The mum-of-two looked incredible as she showed off the results of her tan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “My goodness your body looks amazing!!! And after 2 kids!!!!!”

A third wrote: “Vogue you look incredible, something for all us mummas to strive toward.”

When did Vogue Williams give birth?

Vogue and husband Spencer welcomed their baby daughter back in July.

Spencer, 31, shared a picture of himself and Vogue alongside a snap of his wife’s hand at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Vogue and Spencer welcomed a baby daughter in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vogue also took to social media to announce their baby joy.

She wrote: “Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world.”

Following the tot’s arrival, the pair revealed they had called their daughter Gigi Margaux Matthews.

Vogue told Hello! magazine: “We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we saw her we knew it suited her. She is so perfect. I am obsessed with her.”

The presenter was praised by fans as she unveiled her bikini body (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vogue Williams’ controversial comments

Last month, Vogue revealed she feels sick when she thinks of her former marriage to Brian McFadden.

On her podcast, the Irish model reassured husband Spencer that she never thinks about her past life with the Westlife singer.

She said: “I’m so glad I don’t have to look at the safe. Sometimes I forget it ever happened.

“Let’s bin that one, it makes me feel a little bit sick in my mouth.”

