Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce birth of 'beautiful' baby girl

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their second child together, a "beautiful" baby girl.

The married couple announced the happy news on Instagram today (July 23), with Spencer telling fans: "Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!!"

They are already proud parents to two-year-old son Theodore.

Spencer's sweet post

Spencer, 31, shared a picture of himself and Vogue alongside a snap of his wife's hand at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

He captioned the post: "Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!! So much has happened in the last three years. Real positive change, a son and now a daughter.

"I couldn’t be more thankful to my incredible wife @voguewilliams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand."

The former Made In Chelsea star went on: "Thanks also for making me see the light through my rocky relationship with alcohol.

"My business, which fills me with so much drive and purpose would never have existed without you.

"I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you, that is now achievable. Feel lucky ever day to be married to you."

What did Vogue say?

Vogue, 34, also took to social media to announce their baby joy.

She posted a shot with her husband in hospital and wrote: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed a baby girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple's celebrity pals rushed to congratulate them.

Millie Mackintosh said: "Super model mama! Congratulations so happy for you all."

Laura Whitmore wrote: "Congrats!!!"

Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler added: "Spencer, Vogue and Baby TWO!"

The couple are already parents to son Theodore (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Spencer and Vogue announced they were expecting their second child back in March.

Vogue initially kept her pregnancy a secret after suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome - which can cause fertility difficulties.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, she shared: "We're delighted. It's so exciting but kind of scary to think we're going to have another newborn. There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby.

Vogue previously revealed they had already chosen a name (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"It isn't easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now.

"We just had a few bumps in the road this time around and it just wasn’t as straightforward as it was with Theodore."

The model also previously revealed that she and Spencer came to a decision for their daughter's name "quite early on".

