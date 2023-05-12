Vinnie Jones admits he’s ‘drowning’ following death of wife Tanya: ‘My spirit is broken’

Vinnie Jones has said his “spirit is broken” after losing his wife Tanya.

Four years on from his beloved wife’s death, Vinnie has given a moving interview about how the tragedy continues to impact him on a daily basis.

Vinnie lost his wife of 25 years, Tanya, in 2019, six years after she was diagnosed with cancer. Four years on he said he still can’t “[bleep]ing comprehend that I’m going to bed on my own tonight”.

Vinnie and his wife had been married 25 years when she passed away (Credit: Splash News)

Vinnie Jones on the loss of his wife

The former footballer bravely opened up about his experience of bereavement.

“[Grief] is a ghost … It’s a blanket. It wraps around you and it pulls you down. You don’t know when it’s going to happen, why it happens. It just happens,” he said.

Hand on heart, I am broken.

Vinnie went on: “You’ve got to try and get your head above water, breathe in as long as you can because you know you’re going to be pulled under again. Hand on heart, I am broken.”

Vinnie Jones has bravely spoken about his grief (Credit: ITV)

However, the star has done his best to, in his words, “keeping swinging”. He said that keeping himself busy with work, as well as seeking therapy has helped. “My spirit may be broken inside, but I think I’ve got enough knowledge and enough experience to cope with it,” he declared bravely.

Vinnie emphasised the importance of speaking about grief, particularly for men who may find it less easy to admit that they are struggling. The former footballer turned actor admitted that opening up was “tougher than any game I’ve played”, but insisted “it can’t be a hidden secret in the closet”.

He added that men have to try and make telling people they’re off to see their psychologist the norm.

Read More: Madeleine McCann’s parents send heartwrenching message to their missing daughter on her 20th birthday

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.