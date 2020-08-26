Vinnie Jones will appear on the new series of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories after the death of his wife.

The former footballer will open up about losing his beloved wife Tanya on the programme as well as the last 11 years.

Vinnie, who first appeared on Life Stories in 2009 with Tanya in the audience, is the first person to appear on the show twice.

Piers Morgan announced Vinnie Jones will be a guest on the new series of his show Life Stories (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In July last year, the star was left devastated when Tanya died after a long battle with skin cancer.

What did Piers Morgan say about Life Stories?

On Wednesday, Piers said on Twitter: “Delighted to announce that @VinnieJones65 will be my first ever repeat guest on Life Stories.

“So much has happened to him in the last 11 years.

“This will be one of the most emotional & inspiring shows we’ve ever done. Airs on ITV, Saturday, Sep 5 at 10pm.”

Fans were thrilled and couldn’t wait to see Vinnie on the show.

One person said: “I can see this one being an emotional rollercoaster. He has had it rough. Shame as he is such a nice bloke.”

Another replied: “With Vin you’re always a promised a blockbuster, looking forward to it.”

A third wrote: “I just love Vinnie. His life is so inspiring, full of ups and downs. Can’t wait for this.”

Meanwhile, last October, Vinnie appeared on Good Morning Britain and spoke to Piers about losing Tanya.

What did Vinnie Jones say on GMB?

Piers Morgan said Vinnie’s episode of Life Stories will be the “most emotional and inspiring shows” yet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vinnie became emotional as he reflected on a moving letter Tanya wrote to their daughter before she died.

He said: “That [letter] said, ‘Don’t grieve, I will be waiting for you.’ I believe that. I’ve got something to look forward to… and she’s waiting.

“And in it [the letter] she wrote that something beautiful always happens to her, she wakes up to me.”

Speaking about his wife’s cancer battle, Vinnie added: “Over the years, all the hospital treatments and that, I’ve slept in a room with her every night.

“There was no way you’d leave her in there.

“She’d always say to me, ‘You’ll look after me Vin, won’t you.’ That’s the hardest thing, you can’t fulfil your promise.”

Vinnie opened up about Tanya’s death on GMB (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Meanwhile, Vinnie recently said he is “just hanging around” until he’s reunited with his late wife.

In an extract from his memoir, ‘Lost Without You’ – which has been published in The Sun newspaper – Vinnie explained: “I sometimes tell people that I’m just waiting to be reunited with Tans.

“I suppose in some ways I’m just hanging around, half-living, until I get to see her again.”

