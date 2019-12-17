Viewers in stitches over Mary Berry's accidental 'rude' question to Kate

Viewers were in hysterics when queen of the double entendre Mary Berry asked Kate Middleton if she'd like 'a squirt on a cake'.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the former Bake Off judge, 84, on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas last night (16.12.19) on BBC Two.

Kate and Mary decorated cupcakes (Credit: BBC)

The show featured Kate, 37, and her husband Prince William as they visited charities they support and helped Mary with some festive bakes.

In one segment, Mary asked Kate to pipe some icing onto a batch of cupcakes.

Do you want to have a squirt on a cake?

She asked the Duchess: "Do you want to have a squirt on a cake?"

As Kate laughed, Mary handed her the piping bag.

Impressed with her technique, Mary said: "You've done this before."

Oh Mary 😂 asking Kate if she wants to squirt over a cake 😂😅😆 #ABerryRoyalChristmas — Jonathan (@jho_zrh) December 16, 2019

Mary Berry asking Princess Kate if she wants to have a squirt on the cake 😂 #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/OLcVchT2zZ — Chris Hampton (@WatchWando) December 16, 2019

Mary Berry asking the Duchess of Cambridge if she’d like to have a squirt on the cake..! #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/SJQNDL45ze — Gareth Orriss (@GarethOrriss) December 16, 2019

Mary Berry asking Kate Middleton if she’d like to ‘have a little squirt’ is ICONIC #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/ZhjKwOTpfZ — Abbi Tanton (@AbbiTanton) December 16, 2019

It wasn't long before tickled viewers responded on Twitter.

"Mary Berry asked Kate Middleton if she'd like to have a 'little squirt' is ICONIC!" one screamed.

Another said: "Oh Mary. Asking Kate if she wants to squirt over a cake."

