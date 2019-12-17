The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 18th December 2019
News

Viewers in stitches over Mary Berry's accidental 'rude' question to Kate

She'd done it before

By Paul Hirons
Updated:

Viewers were in hysterics when queen of the double entendre Mary Berry asked Kate Middleton if she'd like 'a squirt on a cake'.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the former Bake Off judge, 84, on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas last night (16.12.19) on BBC Two.

Kate and Mary decorated cupcakes (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Duchess Of Cambridge reveals Prince Louis is a big fan of Mary Berry

The show featured Kate, 37, and her husband Prince William as they visited charities they support and helped Mary with some festive bakes.

In one segment, Mary asked Kate to pipe some icing onto a batch of cupcakes.

Do you want to have a squirt on a cake?

She asked the Duchess: "Do you want to have a squirt on a cake?"

As Kate laughed, Mary handed her the piping bag.

Impressed with her technique, Mary said: "You've done this before."

Read more: Kate Middleton completes two-week 'secret work experience' stint at Kingston Hospital

It wasn't long before tickled viewers responded on Twitter.

"Mary Berry asked Kate Middleton if she'd like to have a 'little squirt' is ICONIC!" one screamed.

Another said: "Oh Mary. Asking Kate if she wants to squirt over a cake."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave us a comment.

Trending Articles

 ITV 'set to announce Laura Whitmore as the new host of Love Island' following Caroline Flack's departure
Westlife fans offer condolences to Shane Filan as he reveals beloved mum has died
Rachel Riley welcomes her first child with former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev
Michael Barrymore forced to quit Dancing On Ice after breaking his wrist
Olly Murs goes official with new girlfriend as he reveals he won't be 'lonely' this Christmas
Holby City viewers divided as Lofty Chiltern leaves