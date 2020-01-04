Viewers have fallen in love with 'barmy' new show The Masked Singer

January always means great TV and, as well as the return of The Voice tonight, ITV has also served up a new singing contest, The Masked Singer.

Already a hit in the States, the format sees famous faces sing for a panel - in disguise!

I feel this will be my new guilty pleasure.

The panelists are given a few clues and have to work out who the performer is.

The panel are clueless! (Credit: ITV)

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the show's celebrity guessers are Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong, who is also on the US version.

Queen Bee was giving nothing away (Credit: ITV)

Artists tonight have included someone dressed as Queen Bee and Duck.

A quacking performance (Credit: ITV)

And viewers are absolutely lapping it up, judging by the comments on Twitter...

I love this #maskedsingeruk its brilliant — Roberto Diniro (@primmacoffee) January 4, 2020

This Masked Singer is absolutely Barmy telly 🤣😂! #MaskedSinger #maskedsingeruk #themaskedsinger but I love @ThisisDavina so it’s a much watch! — SCOTT (@ScottOfficialUK) January 4, 2020

#MaskedSinger I feel this will be my new guilty pleasure 😂. On a serious note though, these costumes are insane. The detail is amazing!?#maskedsingeruk — Sophie Williams📚🦊 (@SophieJaneZ) January 4, 2020

The Masked Singer: I’d heard good things about this show but... hooked already! It’s silly, intriguing and FUN. (Everything X Factor forgot to be.) #MaskedSinger #maskedsingeruk — Alex Duffy (@whatalexthinks) January 4, 2020

Pretty good start to The Masked Singer... it's missing the iconic "Who's is dat?" RnB'y song leading into commercials. The very British Beyonce style intro song is... weird. #MaskedSinger #maskedsingeruk — Jeremy Walker (@thejezshow) January 4, 2020

