Sunday 5th January 2020
Viewers have fallen in love with 'barmy' new show The Masked Singer

It's making Dry January a lot easier!

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

January always means great TV and, as well as the return of The Voice tonight, ITV has also served up a new singing contest, The Masked Singer.

Already a hit in the States, the format sees famous faces sing for a panel - in disguise!

I feel this will be my new guilty pleasure.

The panelists are given a few clues and have to work out who the performer is.

The panel are clueless! (Credit: ITV)

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the show's celebrity guessers are Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong, who is also on the US version.

Queen Bee was giving nothing away (Credit: ITV)

Artists tonight have included someone dressed as Queen Bee and Duck.

A quacking performance (Credit: ITV)

And viewers are absolutely lapping it up, judging by the comments on Twitter...

