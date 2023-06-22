Strictly star Victoria Pendleton reveals ‘painful’ loss of twin brother from brain tumour

Victoria Pendleton has confirmed the death of her twin brother in a heartbreaking message on Instagram today (Thursday June 22).

Olympic cyclist Victoria, 42, hailed her sibling Alex for his bravery, vowing he “will forever be in our hearts”.

According to reports, graphic designer Alex was diagnosed with leukemia as a child. He was reportedly in remission for over 30 years until his cancer returned.

Victoria – who danced with Brendan Cole in the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing – previously credited her brother for motivating her sporting success. It is believed she became determined to prove herself when they started racing on bikes aged nine.

She went on to become an Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion, winning two Olympic gold medals and one silver, before retraining as a jockey.

Victoria Pendleton tribute to her late twin brother

Listing Alex’s birthdate alongside today’s date in her upload’s caption, Victoria shared two images showing her and her brother.

She wrote: “If you know me then you likely know my twin brother Alex. I just wanted to let you know that this morning Alex sadly passed away after an epic battle against an aggressive brain tumour. He will be painfully missed by many.”

Alex sadly passed away after an epic battle against an aggressive brain tumour.

Victoria continued: “Rest in peace my kind, brave twinnie, you will forever be in our hearts. #twinner #betterhalfofme #heartbroken #missyou #wewillneverforgetyou.”

Condolences offered to Victoria Pendleton and her family

Several celebrities were among the numerous social media users who offered their sympathies on Instagram.

This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary commented on Victoria’s post: “So sorry, lovely fellow Xx.”

Dame Kelly Holmes wrote: “I am so, so sorry to read this Vic. Sending much love to you and family Xx.”

“Devastating news,” reflected TV presenter Jeff Brazier. “Here if you need anything, V.”

Ben Fogle added: “I am so, so, so sorry Vic. Sending you all my love.” “I’m so sorry Vic x,” Morning Live’s Gethin Jones said.

Kirsty Gallacher included a red heart emoji as she posted: “Oh I am so sorry Victoria, sending so much love to you all.”

And Victoria’s Don’t Rock The Boat reality co-star Adam Thomas wrote: “Thinking of you xxx.”

