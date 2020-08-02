Victoria Beckham will show off cheeky humour by 'selling sex toys'

Victoria Beckham is set to turn heads with her latest business venture, as she will reportedly take on the sex toys industry. In addition to her fashion brand, the mum of four will launch her own lifestyle brand.

The former Spice Girl has high hopes for business success, in a similar way to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle brand.

Victoria Beckham is reportedly launching a sex toy business (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria Beckham sex toy business?

An inside source told The Daily Star: "She may seem unsmiling and prudish, but Victoria reckons she has a cheeky sense of humour, and will not be shying away from trying to snag a share of the sex trade like Gwyneth has done.

"Sex toys will be a no-brainer for Victoria, who wants to make a fortune from the new brand."

Victoria has eagerly trademarked 'Victoria Beckham' and her ­initials 'VB' to use for her new lifestyle brand. Her latest venture hopes to be as successful as Gwyneth's brand, which is said to be worth £193million.

Tough times for Victoria Beckham

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Like Gwyneth Paltrow, she hopes to corner the lucrative health and wellness market - which is huge over there - with the launch of her anti-ageing serum and various other VB beauty products.

Fingers crossed this works for Victoria, after a rough few months in business.

Last November, her company had recorded losses of over £12million. She has also made dramatic cuts to the business empire, including slashing her own salary.

Victoria's business empire initially launched in 2008, and has made over £35 million in losses.

Victoria Beckham has had a rough few months in business (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria and David set to make 'millions' from Brooklyn's wedding

Recently, Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn announced his engagement to girlfriend Nicola.

The wedding will be a launchpad for business success for the Beckhams. Furthermore, David and Victoria intend to re-launch themselves socially and professionally in America.

A business insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "These are exciting times for David and Victoria. They were always looking to spend more time in the States because of David's club commitments.

"But now, with the wedding and Brooklyn moving to the US, they are redoubling their efforts."

