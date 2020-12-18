Victoria Beckham unveils Christmas card with children as fans praise ‘normal family’

Victoria Beckham has unveiled her 2020 Christmas card featuring all four of her children.

The 46-year-old fashion designer gave fans a glimpse into the madness of creating the festive greeting, as Vic attempted to direct her kids and their three dogs.

Sharing a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip, Victoria gathered Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 9, around the Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria Beckham: What happened while making the Christmas card?

The video starts off with Victoria questioning her eldest son’s choice of clothing.

She says: “Brooklyn, are you sure you don’t want to put trousers on?”

Meanwhile, the family’s dogs can be seen running around.

Harper later pointed out that it was quite a “sad” Christmas, which Victoria replied with: “It’s not a sad Christmas! It’s a very nice Christmas! Pick up a dog!”

Victoria Beckham shared the making of her 2020 Christmas card (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Captioning the chaotic post, Victoria wrote: “The making of… never work with kids or animals!! Love you @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

The star also posted a sweet family shot to her Instagram Story, which showed her kids sporting cartoon antlers and devil horns.

What did fans say?

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with many praising the seemingly “normal” set up.

One said: “Love it…this cracked me up. So nice to see what a normal family you are.”

Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn and Harper posed for the Christmas card (Credit: Instagram Story/victoriabeckham)

Read more: David and Victoria Beckham spark worry as fans spot him ‘crying’ in photo

A second added: “Hahaha this is such a normal family.”

A third wrote: “So glad your life is not that different to mine! Who’d of thought that!”

Another shared: “We are still waiting for the Christmas photo of VICTORIA and DAVID.”

While Spice Girls star Emma Bunton penned: “Laughed out loud!!!”

Victoria and her husband David share four children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this month, Victoria revealed the famous family couldn’t wait for the annual holiday – particularly husband David!

Speaking on Lorraine, she revealed: “I don’t know who is more excited, the kids or David!

“We’ve had Christmas music playing in the Beckham house for about a month and a half!”

Read more: David and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo mocks dad’s shirtless picture

During the interview, the fashion mogul also gave fans an insight into Brooklyn’s upcoming wedding to Nicola Peltz.

She added: “They’re so happy. She’s wonderful, sweet and kind. She’s such a lovely, warm woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable lady.

“It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.