Victoria Beckham and family pay sweet tributes to David Beckham on his 45th birthday

Victoria Beckham delighted fans as she shared a touching birthday tribute to her husband David Beckham.

Footballing legend Becks turned 45 yesterday (Saturday May 2). And Victoria smashed it with his virtual celebrations.

She posted an emotional montage of moments on her Instagram account showing their life together over the years.

The selection of images also included snapshots of David’s life as a dad to their four kids.

Read more: Holly Willoughby announces she has quit Celebrity Juice

A throwback pic of Victoria and David Beckham walking dogs together in Manchester also made the edit.

She captioned the image: "Happy Birthday @davidbeckham x Remembering our walks with Snoop and Puffy in Manchester all those years ago. Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much x."

You guys were and are always so cool.

"OMG! That’s so deep," commented one supporter.

"You guys were and are always so cool," chimed in another.

Read more: BGT: Amanda Holden weeps watching choir SOS from the Kids

A third added: "Beautiful couple!"

The tribute also made sure to note the entire family is missing eldest son Brooklyn during the lockdown.

However, the couple’s other kids - Romeo, Cruz and Harper - all seemed to play a part in their dad’s big day, too.

Romeo teased his dad with a snap showing him gaining height on David. And Cruz also uploaded pics of him and his father spending quality time together.

'Little more upbeat!'

The moment David blew out his birthday candles was also shared by his former Spice Girls wife on Insta.

"Little more upbeat!" he jokingly encouraged those singing to him out of shot as they serenaded him.

Victoria could be heard off-camera warning her hubby to avoid singeing his face on the mass of candles on the cake.

"Mind your eyebrows!" she laughed.

Birthday treats

Despite the banter, David was clearly spoiled by his nearest and dearest.

Other Insta story updates revealed David received an arcade game as one of his pressies. And some of his gifts were wrapped in paper bearing his likeness!

Meanwhile, Cruz ensured David started his birthday right with breakfast in bed.

The 15-year-old served up bacon and egg sandwiches for his dad - with 'love you' spelled out on the plate with tomato sauce.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.