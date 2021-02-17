Louise Adams, the younger sister of Victoria Beckham, is reportedly working as a supervisor at a coronavirus test centre.

During her time at the Essex drive-in test centre, the 44 year old is believed to be ushering arriving vehicles into the car park.

Louise was pictured at the centre earlier this week, which pays between £13-£19 per hour.

Victoria Beckham: Where is her sister working?

In photos obtained by The Sun, Louise was seen wearing a hi-vis jacket and a PPE mask.

Meanwhile, a source told the publication: “It’s just a stark contrast between the two girls, who are still very close.

It’s vital work at the moment and clearly she’s happy to get stuck in.

“But fair play to Louise for what she’s doing. It’s vital work at the moment and clearly she’s happy to get stuck in and earn an honest living, while also doing some real good on the COVID frontline.”

As well as Louise, fashion designer Victoria, 46, has a brother called Christian.

ED! has contacted Victoria’s rep for comment.

What have the Beckham family been up to?

Victoria and her husband David are currently in Miami with their children.

They travelled there to spend New Year’s Eve with their son Brooklyn’s fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Furthermore, the young couple recently sparked rumours they are already married.

It came after Brooklyn was photographed out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month.

During a visit to a local supermarket, the photographer was spotted wearing a wedding ring.

However, neither Brooklyn nor Nicola have yet to confirm or deny if they are indeed married yet.

Meanwhile, Victoria previously opened up on her eldest son’s engagement.

Appearing on Lorraine, she said: “They’re so happy. She’s wonderful, sweet and kind. She’s such a lovely, warm woman.

“We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable lady.

“It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with.”