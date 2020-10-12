Victoria Beckham shared a video of a ‘special’ gift from her daughter Harper on social media.

On Instagram, the former Spice Girl, 46, posted a clip of a gift she received from her youngest child, nine, complete with a lovely message for her and husband David Beckham.

Victoria Beckham received a ‘special’ homeware gift from Harper (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What gift did Victoria Beckham receive from her daughter Harper?

Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to show fans the clay candle holder Harper had crafted.

Harper explained the gift – a candle holder decorated with a sunflower and message (Credit: Victoria Beckham / Instagram Stories)

In the video, Harper, holding her creation, explains: “This is something I made for mummy and daddy.

“It says, ‘I love you’. And a sunflower. And, ‘To Daddy and Mummy’.”

It read, ‘I love you’ and ‘to Daddy and Mummy’ (Credit: Victoria Beckham / Instagram Stories)

Victoria, behind the camera, tells Harper: “I love that, so you made the clay? And you made it into a little candle. I love that so much. That is so special!”

Harper is no stranger to melting her parents’ hearts with sentimental gifts.

You made it into a little candle. I love that so much. That is so special!

Earlier this year, on Father’s Day, Victoria shared the youngster’s adorable card for her dad David.

The fashion designer posted a video of her daughter as she finished decorating the homemade card.

Victoria wrote: “Someone loves daddy.”

View this post on Instagram Someone loves daddy 💕💕💕💕kisses @davidbeckham #Harperseven A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 21, 2020 at 3:19am PDT

Harper’s adorable Father’s Day card

In the clip, Harper read out the card, which said: “You are my hero, happy Daddy Day.”

She then opened the card and the message continued: “Dear Daddy, I hope you like your gift and I hope you have a great day.

“I hope you get lots of hugs and kisses. I love you so much, you’re my superhero.

“We all love you and I will make your day so special. Love Harper.”

It followed an adorable gift Harper gave him that impressed David Beckham fans.

In a photo posted on his Instagram in May, the Inter Miami CF owner showed off matching sweaters Harper got them that referenced one of his favourite TV shows.

David, an ardent Friends fan, looked chuffed to pieces with their ‘How You Doin’?’ tops.

Sharing with his millions of Instagram followers, he wrote: “Happy Sunday… How You Doin? @friends… Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning.”

