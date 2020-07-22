Victoria Beckham shows off glowing tan in bikini photo as she enjoys family holiday

Victoria Beckham has stunned fans by sharing a bikini photo during her family holiday.

The fashion designer is vacationing in Italy with her husband David and their children.

Victoria showed off her glowing tan in a yellow bikini as she soaked up the sunshine.

She also sported a pair of sunglasses from her own collection.

The mum-of-four wrote alongside the snap: "Perfect summer mornings."

What did fans say?

Fans gushed over the picture, with one writing: "Wish I looked like this when sunning myself."

Another said: "You look amazing.... like always."

Victoria Beckham showed off her glowing tan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third commented: "So gorgeous!"

Victoria and David are believed to be on holiday with their four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Brooklyn's new fiancee Nicola Peltz has also reportedly joined the family.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old announced he and Nicola were engaged.

Alongside the image of himself and the actress, he wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

Brooklyn and Nicola are engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria later expressed her delight over the news.

What did she say?

She said on Instagram: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!

"Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness."

Meanwhile, David wrote: "Congratulations to these two beautiful people.

"As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys."

David and Victoria thrilled for Brooklyn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria was reportedly the inspiration behind Brooklyn's engagement ring choice for Nicola.

A jewellery expert has said the ring may have cost up to £335,000.

Ben Jarrett from Jewellery specialists Est1897 said: "His mother Victoria has had 14 engagement rings during her marriage to footballer David Beckham, and three of the stunning pieces have been emerald cut, which seems to have been the inspiration for her eldest son.

"We estimate the price to be approx £335,000 for this unique designer piece."

