Victoria Beckham shares stunning photos to celebrate her mum and dad’s 50th wedding anniversary

Victoria Beckham has celebrated her parents' 50th wedding anniversary.

The fashion designer, who is married to David Beckham, shared throwback photos of her mum and dad's special day to Instagram.

In the black and white pictures, Victoria's mum Jackie and dad Anthony are seen enjoying their wedding.

What did Victoria Beckham say?

Alongside the images, Victoria wrote: "Happy 'golden' Anniversary mum and dad! 50 years!

"So many years of happiness. We all love you both so much."

Fans gushed over the photos.

One commented: "Aww you look a lot like your dad. Happy anniversary to them."

Another wrote: "Beautiful couple & couple goals! Happy Anniversary to them."

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to her parents on their anniversary (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

A third added: "Oh my!! Beautiful! Brooklyn looks just like your daddy!"

Meanwhile, Victoria, her husband David and their kids have been enjoying a holiday in Italy.

Victoria recently wowed her fans after sharing a bikini snap as she soaked up the sunshine.

She also sported a pair of sunglasses from her own collection.

The mum-of-four wrote alongside the snap: "Perfect summer mornings."

What did fans say?

Fans gushed over the picture, with one writing: "Wish I looked like this when sunning myself."

In addition, another said: "You look amazing.... like always."

After that, a third commented: "So gorgeous!"

Beckhams on holiday

Victoria and David are believed to be on holiday with their four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Brooklyn's new fiancee Nicola Peltz has also reportedly joined the family.

Brooklyn engaged to actress Nicola Peltz (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old announced he and Nicola were engaged.

He wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.

"I love you baby."

Meanwhile, Victoria was reportedly the inspiration behind Brooklyn's engagement ring choice for Nicola.

A jewellery expert has said the ring may have cost up to £335,000.

