Victoria Beckham shares snap from romantic anniversary meal with husband David

Victoria Beckham has given fans a glimpse into her romantic anniversary meal with husband David.

The happy couple - who tied the knot in 1999 - marked their 21st wedding anniversary with a loved-up snap together.

Following the easing of lockdown rules, Victoria and David headed to a fancy restaurant to mark the special day.

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their wedding anniversary at a fancy restaurant (Credit: Instagram Story/victoriabeckham)

Victoria, 46, shared a snap from their night on Instagram as she affectionately leaned into her husband.

Meanwhile, David could be seen enjoying a cocktail as a dessert with the words 'Happy Anniversary' was written on a plate.

David Beckham's wedding anniversary tribute

The football legend turned business mogul, 45, previously paid a gushing tribute to his wife on Instagram last week.

He said: "Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the Spice Girls were on the TV. I turned around to him and said, 'Oohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit'. Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have four of the most beautiful and perfect kids.

The famous pair marked their 21st wedding anniversary (Credit: Splash)

"Thank you and Happy Anniversary I Love You Victoria Beckham."

The touching post included clips from the Spice Girls' music video Say You'll Be There, as well as dozens of photos of them with their four children.

The fashion designer also posted a video of sentimental pictures to her profile.

She shared: "Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham. I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said 'I do'.

"Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx."

Beckham family celebration

The milestone occasion certainly isn't the only thing the famous family have celebrated recently after welcoming son Brooklyn home.

The Beckhams' eldest child was holed up in America with his actress girlfriend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria previously shared her heartbreak at being separated from her firstborn.

The couple recently welcomed son Brooklyn home (Credit: Splash)

Earlier this year she told her 28 million Instagram followers: "We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US."

And on Mother's Day she wrote of how much she still missed him.

She said: "I can not wait for the time when I can be reunited with all my family. I miss you @BrooklynBeckham."

David and Victoria also share sons Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, eight.

