Victoria Beckham gives fans an inside look at Cruz and Harper's Christening

Victoria Beckham has given her Instagram followers a peek inside a big family occasion as she shared pics from yesterday's Christening of youngest son Cruz and daughter Harper.

The former Spice Girl admitted she was bursting with pride as she thanked her family and A-list celebrity friends for attending the ceremony in the Cotswolds on Saturday (21.12.19).

One pic uploaded to the social media site showed Cruz, 14 and Harper, eight - her two youngest children with David Beckham - looking very smart in church with choristers in the background.

Cruz looked very dapper in a sober but stylish black suit, while Harper wore a floor-length ivory dress.

Fashion designer Victoria, 45, captioned the snap: "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family. So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x."

And another shot shared by Victoria showed her and husband David, 44, alongside their kids and Cruz and Harper's new godparents - Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, hairdresser Ken Paves, singer Marc Anthony and sports agent David Gardner.

Proudest of days today.

"I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents," she wrote, as she thanked them all by name.

"Awesome role models for your children. They are blessed," remarked one fan on the pic.

And another highlighted a family resemblance as her brood beamed for the camera.

"They're adorable. The Beckham smiles," the commenter noted.

Footage shared by eldest son Brooklyn, 20, on his Instagram Stories also revealed Posh and Becks enjoyed a boogie together on the dance floor at the bash thrown at the family pad in the area later in the evening.

Clips showed the couple, who have been married for 20 years, swaying along to tunes such as Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli.

Elton John was reported to be among the guests in attendance, but a comment left by his official Instagram account would suggest the veteran pop star may not have been.

"Wish we could be there!! We love you all dearly!!" the comment read.

