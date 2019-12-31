Victoria Beckham sends fans into meltdown with festive pic featuring Baby Spice

Victoria Beckham sent fans into meltdown by sharing an image that showed her and former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton reunited over the festive period, proving friendship never ends.

Mum-of-four Vic, 45, posted the image onto Instagram that not only showed her and Emma having some festive fun, but also their respective husbands - David and Jade.

Victoria shared the snap, which featured Emma, 43, and partner Jade Jones, and her husband David, all horsing around on a sofa.

She captioned the image: "The most perfect few days with @emmaleebunton and @jadejonesdmg and their beautiful babies x

"We love u all so much xxxx So much fun and so many kisses x VB x"

It wasn't long before many of her 27.5million followers went wild at the photo, loving the fact that the former bandmates were hanging out and having fun together.

"Yay! Posh and Baby having fun together and in couples," said one follower.

Another wrote: "Years of friendship and life’s ups and downs make pictures like this - beautiful natural people to aspire to."

"We need a shot of you two doing the Stop dance!" a third joked.

Finally, one fan simply said: "Friendship never ends."

Victoria didn't look as though she was concerned about reports over Christmas claiming that her fashion house recorded £12million losses.

The Sun reported that VB is so determined to keep her business going she's cutting back on chauffeur-driven cars and expensive in-store plants.

An insider claimed: "Things are going from bad to worse for poor Posh."

Victoria also took some flak from fans after she posted about plastic pollution on her Instagram feed.

