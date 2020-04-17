Victoria Beckham reveals hilarious birthday presents from family and friends

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has revealed some of the hilarious birthday presents she received from her family and friends.

The mum-of-four turned 46 today (Friday, April 17) and appeared determined to make the most of her birthday during the coronavirus lockdown.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the star shared snaps of some of the gifts she received - and they included personalised bottles of Fairy Liquid.

Birthday in lockdown

She told her millions of followers: "On my birthday I received something I've always wanted - a pinny. This is very exciting!

"But look what goes with the pinny; not one, but two Posh's Fairy Liquid.

"The kids know how much I love the washing up, and how much I love the housework. So I'm excited to slip into this later."

This is very exciting!

Her daughter, eight-year-old Harper, also gave her mum an adorable handmade card containing a sweet message.

It read: "Dear mummy, happy birthday. I love you so much, I hope you have a great day. We all love you my beautiful hero. I love you to the moon and back."

Harper wrote her mum an adorable card (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

What's more, the card featured a vintage Spice Girls poster - with pictures of the Beckhams' faces cut out and stuck over the other band members.

To make the most of having a birthday in isolation, Victoria previously announced plans for a huge virtual bash. And all of her 28.3 million Instagram followers were invited.

Virtual bash

She posted a picture of herself dancing among huge white balloons alongside the invite yesterday (Thursday, April 16), calling for fans to join her and dance in their living rooms during the coronavirus lockdown.

Vic wrote: "Tomorrow is my birthday. @dj_fattony_ has given me the best bday present. A playlist of all my favourite songs to share with everyone.

"Instead of gifts this year I have asked my friends and family to donate to @thechildrenssociety. The link is in my bio. They provide a lifeline for children hidden from view in the coronavirus crisis, and in even more danger now from abuse, exploitation, neglect or hunger. Please support them if you can."

