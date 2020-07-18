Victoria Beckham praises sons’ ‘kindness and respect for women’ after oldest child Brooklyn announces engagement

Victoria Beckham has praised eldest son Brooklyn for his 'respect for women', after his recent engagement announcement to model Nicola Peltz.

The mum of four opened up about the announcement, as well as motherhood in a recent interview.

Victoria Beckham opened up about motherhood. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria Beckham on motherhood

The former Spice Girl opened up to fashion photographer Alexi Lumborski for his YouTube series. The mum of four said: "I feel really proud of our boys because they are turning out to be really good men.

"They work really hard and they’re kind, and being kind is key. I think everybody should be kind – there are so many horrible things going on in the world."

Being a mum is the most important job in the world.

She added: "With regards to [raising] boys, they always have to have respect for themselves, for others, for girls. Our boys have always had the utmost respect for everyone. That's a key message, they have always been like that."

Victoria is mum to 21-year-old Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo, 15-year-old Cruz, and nine-year-old Harper with husband David Beckham.

Discussing her four kids, Victoria said: "Being a mum is the most important job in the world. It’s your responsibility to bring up really good, good people so I take that responsibility seriously. I try to be the best mum, I try to be the best wife, and I try and be the best professional."

Brooklyn and Nicola are believed to have dated less than a year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Beckhams celebrate Brooklyn's engagement

Recently Brooklyn announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz. The couple were separated from parents Victoria and David Beckham during lockdown, after being stuck in the US.

Both Victoria and David are said to be ecstatic with the news. David praised the pair as "two beautiful people" in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of the loved up couple with his 63.6 million Instagram followers, the footballer wrote: "Congratulations to these two beautiful people.

"As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham."

