Victoria Beckham turns hairdresser to kids with surprising results

Victoria Beckham has turned hairdresser to her sons Romeo and Cruz while the UK is in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The mum-of-four got creative, with some pretty impressive results, by dying Cruz's hair pink and giving Romeo, 17, a cut.
Showing off her handiwork on her Insta Stories Victoria wrote: "Mums can do most things with a little help..." Showing off the first stage of Cruz's transformation, then with the finished product, she added: "And pink too!!" She tagged in celebrity hair colourist Marley Xavier.
With Romeo's hair up in a top knot, the fashion designer, 45, posted another picture and wrote: "Just opened the salon!! She cuts too!!"
Impressive work.
It was a creative day all round as Cruz, 15, and little sister, eight-year-old Harper tie-dyed some of their clothes in the garden.
Victoria videoed them and explained to her fans and followers: "So Cruz and Harper are have been tie-dying today. And they've done everything from socks and now they've decided to move onto underwear.
"We are going to be full on tie-dye Beckham family, I like this. These paints look so good."
Getting involved Victoria said: "Okay, so I would like a tie-dye T-shirt, it's going to be so cool."
Before letting Cruz and Harper choose the colours that they wanted to use, she then continued: "I'm quite into this. I'm looking forward to wearing the one tomorrow with my matching socks. Lovely."
Panning to the T-shifts, socks and underwear that were drying on the floor she added: "This is a strong fashion statement from Harper and Cruz.
"But it's actually been a lot of fun, it's been a really nice day today so it's been great that they've been able to get in the garden, play with some paints, be creative and turned my simple white chic T-shirt into something really quite different."
