Monday 6th April 2020
Victoria Beckham turns hairdresser to kids with surprising results

Mums really can do anything 'with a little help'

By Karen Hyland
Victoria Beckham has turned hairdresser to her sons Romeo and Cruz while the UK is in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria Beckham is a woman of many skills (Credit: Splash)

The mum-of-four got creative, with some pretty impressive results, by dying Cruz's hair pink and giving Romeo, 17, a cut.

Showing off her handiwork on her Insta Stories Victoria wrote: "Mums can do most things with a little help..." Showing off the first stage of Cruz's transformation, then with the finished product, she added: "And pink too!!" She tagged in celebrity hair colourist Marley Xavier.

The first stage of Cruz's hair transformation (Credit: Instagram @Victoria Beckham)

The finished result, pink hair! (Credit: Instagram/ @Victoria Beckham)

With Romeo's hair up in a top knot, the fashion designer, 45, posted another picture and wrote: "Just opened the salon!! She cuts too!!"

Romeo stepped into his mum's salon for a trim (Credit: Instagram/@Victoria Beckham)

Impressive work.

It was a creative day all round as Cruz, 15, and little sister, eight-year-old Harper tie-dyed some of their clothes in the garden.

Mums can do most things with a little help...

Victoria videoed them and explained to her fans and followers: "So Cruz and Harper are have been tie-dying today. And they've done everything from socks and now they've decided to move onto underwear.

"We are going to be full on tie-dye Beckham family, I like this. These paints look so good."

Getting involved Victoria said: "Okay, so I would like a tie-dye T-shirt, it's going to be so cool."

Harper was happily tie-dying in the garden (Credit: Instagram/@Victoria Beckham)

Before letting Cruz and Harper choose the colours that they wanted to use, she then continued: "I'm quite into this. I'm looking forward to wearing the one tomorrow with my matching socks. Lovely."

Panning to the T-shifts, socks and underwear that were drying on the floor she added: "This is a strong fashion statement from Harper and Cruz.

"But it's actually been a lot of fun, it's been a really nice day today so it's been great that they've been able to get in the garden, play with some paints, be creative and turned my simple white chic T-shirt into something really quite different."

