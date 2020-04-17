Victoria Beckham invites fans to her virtual birthday party

Victoria Beckham has invited her 28.3 million Instagram followers to her virtual birthday party to help her celebrate turning 46 while in lockdown.

To mark her birthday today, the Spice Girl is planning a virtual party at 8pm tonight (April 17) with DJ Fat Tony playing her favourite tunes.

Victoria Beckham has invited fans to her virtual birthday party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The mum of four posted a picture of herself dancing among piles of while balloons alongside the invite yesterday, inviting fans to join her for a dance in their living rooms during the coronavirus lockdown.

VB wrote: "Tomorrow is my birthday. @dj_fattony_ has given me the best bday present. A playlist of all my favourite songs to share with everyone.

Favourite songs

"Instead of gifts this year I have asked my friends and family to donate to @thechildrenssociety. The link is in my bio. They provide a lifeline for children hidden from view in the coronavirus crisis, and in even more danger now from abuse, exploitation, neglect or hunger. Please support them if you can."

She added: "Tony will be going live on my Instagram tomorrow at 8PM BST/4PM EDT. Turn the music up and have a dance in your living room/kitchen/bedroom. Thank you Tony! x VB"

Excited followers can't wait to get involved, with one commenting: "Happy Birthday - I'll be tuning in. Gonna dance like nobody is watching (mainly because nobody will be watching)".

A second added: "Oh fab! It’s my husband's birthday tomorrow and we are going to have a date night at home after we get the children to sleep! This will be perfect-happy birthday to you! I’ll donate right away."

"Ahhhh this is generous as always from VB and I’m excited to be personally invited to your birthday bash," a third said.

Dancing together

Today Victoria posted a montage of pictures of her as a little girl, writing: "It’s my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual. But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can’t be with today. I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight! xxxxx VB."

The family then headed out on a sunny bike ride to help Victoria her big day.

