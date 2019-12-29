Victoria Beckham 'forced to cut back on chauffeur and offers salary slash' as fashion empire continues to suffer

Victorian Beckham has reportedly been told she can no longer take a chauffeur to shuttle her to her fashion line's headquarters in Hammersmith, West London or her Flagship store in Dover Street, Mayfair.

This comes after her fashion line, simply called Victoria Beckham, recorded financial losses of £12 million.

Read more: David Beckham misses out on knighthood AGAIN

A new report in The Sun claims that Victoria, 45, is so desperate to salvage her fashion empire that she has offered to dramatically reduced her annual salary.

A store insider told the tabloid that things have got so bad, that the potted plants at the line's main offices have had to be removed.

The insider claimed: "Things are going from bad to worse for poor Posh.

David has injected millions of pounds into her fashion line (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The chauffeur has gone, she’s now driving herself or getting Addison Lees, and the designer plants are on the way out as their upkeep is too dear.

Read more: David Beckham introduces gorgeous new family member

"Victoria is gutted but she’s put everything into her fashion empire and won’t give up without a fight."

A Companies House report showed that the company had reported a £12.2 million loss last year.

The chauffeur has gone, she’s now driving herself or getting Addison Lees

The line has been struggling to profit for some years now, and has a total loss of £42 million over an eleven-year period.

Victoria's clothes line originally started out as just dresses, but soon expanded to other clothes items and also handbags and shoes.

Many celebrities have donned her typically tight fitted dresses, including her celebrity pal Eva Longoria and even the likes of Beyonce Knowles and Kim Kardashian.

Despite the celebrity endorsements, husband David reportedly bailed the company out in 2016, forking out a £23 million cash injection over a three-year period.

Read more: Victoria Beckham gives fans an inside look at Harper and Cruz's Christening

Her waning business has left some financial experts questioning whether the Beckham brand is fading.

One expert told the Mail Online of the couple: "His image rights are declining. He's 44 now so that cash cow is beginning to drain a little bit.

"And I'd be surprised if her fashion business can ever turn a profit. It might be a lifestyle business for the Beckhams, but her investors are notoriously hard-nosed. They'll want to see a return."

Entertainment Daily has contacted Victoria Beckham's representatives for comment.

What do you think of this story? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.