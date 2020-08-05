Victoria Beckham fans divided over photo of Harper in her favourite dress

Victoria Beckham divided fans with pictures she shared of her daughter Harper in a beautiful floral dress.

On Instagram, the former Spice Girl, 46, posted photos of her youngest child posing in what she revealed was the youngster's 'favourite' dress of the season.

Victoria Beckham divided fans with a picture of Harper in a bold printed dress (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

What did Victoria Beckham fans say about Harper's dress?

One of the snaps showed the nine year old smiling alongside the maker of the dress, while another showed Harper standing straight while they completed the fitting.

Victoria wrote in the caption: "Harper's favourite print this season! My mini me and Ruta (who made her dress) at her final fitting before the #VBAW20 show."

A number of fans heaped praised on the look in the comments, but others weren't as taken by the gown and said it didn't suit her.

One follower asked: "Is this a dress for a child? Consider that she is still a kid."

Another said they thought the print gown was "frumpy for a child".

A third said the look was "too old" for someone Harper's age.

However, many others rushed to point out how lovely it looked on her, siding with them that it was indeed a "beautiful" dress.

Looks stunning.

"Love the dress," one admirer said simply.

Another who loved it offered: "She is missing a pair of green green leather boots! Looks stunning."

'Beautiful' print

"She looks so good in that beautiful print," someone else commented.

"Gorgeous fabric," another wrote, adding. "Looks great."

One Victoria Beckham fan said: "An amazing dress."

It follows a picture the mum of four's husband, David Beckham, posted from a date night with his wife.

Harper accompanied them on an evening out and appeared to be wearing make-up in a picture shared on Instagram. It drew praise from followers who said the youngster looked "beautiful" and "grown up".

