Victoria Beckham video calls NHS staff to commend them during the coronavirus pandemic

Humbled Victoria Beckham has FaceTimed a group of NHS staff to praise them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria, 45, called into 12 doctors and nurses in Scotland on Saturday (April 3) to see how they are fairing during the crisis.

The star, who is currently in lockdown with her husband David and three of their kids in the Cotswolds, was quick to commend them for their efforts.

Victoria Beckham has FaceTimed NHS frontline staff (Credit: Instagram/ @victoriabeckham)

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham stranded in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic

Sharing a video clip of the call on Instagram, Victoria said: "Yesterday I had the humbling opportunity to speak to an NHS team in Scotland.

"Please have a look and listen to what they are saying.

"They are so inspiring and we all need to do our part in staying home and helping these incredible workers and their colleagues on the frontline x VB."

She commended the medics for all their hard work (Credit: Instagram/ @victoriabeckham)

Dressed in a casual hoodie, Victoria can be seen asking them how they are all feeling during this challenging time.

She then tells them: "I hope you're feeling the love that the whole country is giving you."

Clap for carers

Victoria, David and their kids Romeo, Cruz and Harper have been taking part in the nation's Clap For Carers every Thursday at 8pm.

She told the medics: "The clapping...every time I watch the videos of everybody clapping, I get quite emotional.

"I hope you can feel that from all of us?"

One of the doctors replied: "The support is amazing. We are getting a lot of support."

The whole country feels so humbled by everything you're doing.

Another staff member explained that many have had to move to Scotland from far afield to do their job.

She added: "People have offered accommodation up for free and they're giving us meals in hospital. It's been amazing."

One medic then explained that they are all working 12.5 hour shifts now.

Victoria insisted: "It's so wonderful what you're doing. The whole country feels so humbled by everything you're doing.

"The hours you are doing and being away from your loved ones must be so difficult."

'So humbled'

Read more: Ruth Langsford waves to elderly mum through window during heartbreaking walk

She wrapped up the call saying: "Thank you again so much for all your hard work and all you're doing.

"I don't even know what to say, I just feel really humbled to be talking to you.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.