Victoria Beckham under fire for daughter Harper’s ‘inappropriate’ 12th birthday dress

Victoria Beckham has come under fire for her daughter, Harper‘s “inappropriate” 12th birthday dress.

The 49-year-old was slammed on Instagram after posting snaps from Harper’s birthday recently.

Victoria Beckham shares snaps from Harper’s birthday

Harper, the Beckham’s youngest child, celebrated her 12th birthday recently. To celebrate, the Beckham’s threw a Prada birthday party for her.

Victoria took to Instagram to share some snaps from the party with her 31 million followers over the weekend.

In the snaps, Harper can be seen posing with her mother, older brother Romeo, and dad David, as well as with her birthday cake and outside the party venue.

“Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven [love heart emojis] CHIC!!” Victoria captioned the post.

Harper’s dress came under fire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria Beckham comes under fire over Harper’s dress

However, Harper’s dress came under fire from some of Victoria‘s followers. The 12-year-old was wearing a long, purple dress. However, some of Victoria’s followers thought it looked very lingerie-y.

“A lingerie style dress for a 12yo girl isn’t appropriate at all. She’s super cute, her angel face doesn’t go well with that type of dress,” one fan commented.

“Can’t imagine letting a 12yr old wear a slip. That is not age appropriate as everyone is saying,” another said.

“Omg… why? She is beautiful and out of all the socials [bleep]. That dress is horrible. Why don’t just let her be a 12 [year old] girl?” a third fumed.

“She is a child in lingerie. It’s not right,” another said.

Victoria’s post divided fans (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans gush over Harper

However, not all of Victoria’s fans were out to slam her. Many took to the comment section to gush over how grown up Harper looks now.

“Bloody lovely to see a well-dressed no make-up young person. She’s a credit to you both,” one fan commented.

“You can just tell that she’s a genuine good kid! Happy birthday Harper!!!” another said. “So pretty and getting tall. Beautiful mum and daughter,” a third gushed.

“How is she 12…?!” another stunned fan wrote. “Harper Seven is such a beautiful young lady, happy birthday,” a fifth said.

ED! has contacted Victoria’s reps for comment.

